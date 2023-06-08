Following confirmation of his £35 million move to Liverpool, Alexis Mac Allister has sent an emotional farewell message to the supporters he will be leaving behind.

The World Cup winner officially became the Reds’ first signing of the summer on Thursday morning, describing it as a “pleasure” to join the club in an interview with LFCTV.

Shortly after the announcement was made, Mac Allister signed off his three and a half year stay at Brighton with a social media post thanking fans for their support during his stay.

The midfielder expressed his “eternal” gratitude for the opportunities that club have given him and joked that he will be supporting the Seagulls in every game they play that doesn’t involve Liverpool.

“It’s time to say goodbye to the club that opened the doors for me and gave me wonderful moments. I never imagined living all that I lived in these three and a half years, but this club gave me that possibility and the gratitude will be eternal,” posted Mac Allister on his Instagram account.

“First, I want to thank each and every one of the people who were a part of this journey: Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and leaders. Graham and Roberto along with their technical bodies.

“Players, the most important and from whom I take beautiful memories and lessons. All the people who work within the club, who are often the least seen but the ones who make the most effort to make the day to day enjoyable and help the team achieve important goals.

“Lastly, a special mention to the fans. Their support and respect during this time was amazing and so were the post-World Cup welcomes. I will never forget them.

“I have no doubt that the team will continue to achieve important things because they have the footballing and human quality to do so.

“I’ll be watching and rooting for them always (except when we play against [each other]).

THANK YOU SEAGULLS!”

Mac Allister becomes Liverpool’s first permanent midfield signing since Thiago‘s arrival in 2020, with Arthur joining on loan last summer but failing to register a first-team start.

He is likely to be the first of a number of additions in the transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp looking to get business done early in order to maximise the benefits of pre-season.