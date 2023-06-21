Alisson played no part in Brazil’s post-season friendlies due to a finger injury, but there should no concern yet ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season.

Brazil went into the summer having lined up two friendlies against African opposition, and it ended with mixed results for Ramon Menezes’ side.

A 4-1 victory over Guinea was followed by a 4-2 defeat to Senegal on Tuesday evening, with Sadio Mane scoring twice before posing with Alisson and Claudio Taffarel after the game.

It comes amid speculation over Carlo Ancelotti taking over the Selecao in 2024, with the national team in a state of flux.

Alisson was the only Liverpool player called up to the most recent squad, with Fabinho and the departed Roberto Firmino and Arthur all overlooked.

But the goalkeeper was not involved against either Guinea and Senegal, having been forced out of training prior to the opening game.

A statement from the Brazilian FA confirmed a “small trauma to the little finger,” with Alisson having “woken up with some pain in the area.”

Ederson started both games in his place, and on Wednesday, the Liverpool goalkeeper shared a photo of his bandaged finger on his Instagram story.

Alisson was sat on a plane as he heads on his post-season break, before reporting back to the AXA Training Centre next month.

The 30-year-old is expected to be part of the cohort to join pre-season on July 11, and despite his current injury he is unlikely to miss much of training.

There is no suggestion at this stage that Alisson‘s finger is broken, which would require a longer treatment time, and it is likely to heal in a matter of weeks.

His finger is dressed in gauze and supported, but it does not appear to be in a full splint.

However, there remains a chance he is sidelined for longer, with finger injuries naturally more of a problem for goalkeepers than they are outfield players.

Alisson does have a history of minor injuries, and it is often that these occur during pre-season – such as an abdominal issue that ruled him out of all but one friendly last summer.

Liverpool are expected to head into pre-season with both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian in tow, with the latter due to sign a new contract.

Youngster Harvey Davies has joined Crewe on loan and Marcelo Pitaluga could follow him out on a temporary basis, while decisions will be made over Vitezslav Jaros and Jakub Ojrzynski.