For the first time, Alisson has been voted as Liverpool’s player of the season by supporters.

After an incredible individual campaign, Liverpools Brazilian No. 1 was deservedly voted player of the season by supporters in an online poll.

It is the first time he has won the title of Standard Chartered Men’s Player of the Season, with Mo Salah picking up the award for the last two seasons.

There was no contest this year, as Alisson rightly claimed the title having been by far Liverpool’s most reliable player.

Mo Salah was the only man who came remotely close – he scored 30 goals in 51 games – while Trent Alexander-Arnold snuck into third, perhaps thanks to recency bias.

It is generally deemed a negative for a team when a goalkeeper wins player of the season, and it is no different for Liverpool who finished fifth without any silverware.

However, that doesn’t take away from Alisson‘s personal achievements.

The goalkeeper has been consistently one of the world’s best since moving to Liverpool, winning everything on offer.

It has been in his teammates dip that he has shone brightest, though.

As well as being a brilliant shot stopper on the eye, statistics back Alisson‘s greatness up.

There was the occasional moment of madness, but Liverpool would have been in a far worse position without him.

No goalkeeper in Europe saved their team more than the Brazilian in 2022/23.

Liverpool’s No. 1 saved his side 10.1 goals against the xG, highlighting the extraordinary season he has had on an individual basis.

Liverpool expect be in a position where Alisson is not awarded player of the season next summer.

It shouldn’t be because the No. 1’s form has dropped off, though.

Instead, it will hopefully be a result of his brilliance being needed less frequently.