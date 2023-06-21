Diogo Jota has attributed his upturn in form to a superstition change that he finds “hard to argue with.”

The Portuguese went over a year without a goal, before a brace against Leeds in April led to a run of five goals in four matches.

A regaining of his fitness, and show of faith from Jurgen Klopp, helped his renaissance at the end of last season.

Jota also added a new pair of shooting boots to the list of reasons for his goalscoring form.

Speaking to FourFourTwo, Liverpool’s No. 20 said: “I never scored with the previous boots and it’s a psychological thing if you’re a striker – ‘maybe it’s the boots I need to change’.

“Then you score and everything feels fine.

“They’re just tools, but when you look at them, they give you different feelings.

“But if the boots feel nice and you’re scoring… it’s hard to argue when you’re scoring.”

Jota will hoping to start the season quickly, with the forward facing lots of competition in attack.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez will both stake a claim to filling the left-wing spot, while Cody Gakpo appears to be Klopp’s first choice through the middle.

Liverpool’s participation in the Europa League should mean that each of them get plenty of game time this season, but Jota will be wanting a place in Klopp’s first XI.

After scoring 21 goals in 55 games across the 2021/22 season, he will be hoping to replicate the form seen earlier in his Liverpool career – and hopefully his boots can help along the way!