A Greek journalist has offered some insight into the immediate future of Kostas Tsimikas at Liverpool, revealing the ‘intentions’ of both the player and club.

The left-back’s role at Anfield has predominantly been to act as an understudy for Andy Robertson, with tears after the final home game of the campaign prompting some supporters to question whether a summer move could be on the cards.

Jurgen Klopp opted to change the side’s shape towards the end of the 2022/23 season, meaning that the Reds operated with a defensive back three when in possession.

Uncertainty remains over whether the left-sided position at the back would suit Tsimikas moving forwards, but the latest reports have suggested that neither side are in a hurry to part ways.

Greek reporter Giannis Chorianopoulos tweeted on Sunday there is no “intention” from either the club or the individual to pursue a move this summer, despite rumours in recent weeks indicating otherwise.

Chorianopoulos’ tweet read: “Kostas Tsimikas has no intention to leave Liverpool and as we speak Liverpool have no intention to sell him.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s positional switch was part of a system tweak which turned Liverpool’s form around during the closing stages of last season.

Klopp’s change placed greater defensive emphasis on the three defenders behind Alexander-Arnold, with plenty of recovery pace and energy required to nullify the attacking threat of opposition sides.

Tsimikas has not spent a great deal of time in the Reds’ 11 since the switch to a back three was made, leaving question marks over the Greek international’s ability to carry out what is required from the role.

If Chorianopoulos is to be believed, there is no desire to move Tsimikas on in the transfer window, meaning he would continue to be the second-choice option at left-back for Liverpool.

It comes after reports last month suggested that Liverpool’s No. 21 is one of several players set for contract talks this summer.

The defender’s current deal expires in 2025, leaving just two years remaining on the terms agreed on his arrival back in 2020.

Tsimikas made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Reds last season, demonstrating that there is still a healthy role to be played in 2023/24.

Should he stay, the left-back will be hoping to have a big impact as Liverpool look to recover from a disappointing campaign and compete heavily on all fronts once again.