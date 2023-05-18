With the season drawing to a close, Liverpool are expected to begin contract talks with a number of players including Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This summer is set to bring a revamp of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, with four senior players now confirmed to be leaving on the expiry of their deals.

Along with the departing Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, midfielder Arthur will see his loan deal end and a decision is set to made on Adrian‘s future.

Caoimhin Kelleher is attracting interest from Brentford, Brighton and Tottenham, while Klopp has suggested Fabio Carvalho could leave on loan.

New signings are guaranteed, but talks are also expected over a host of contract extensions for those whose deals are up in the coming years.

Chief among those is Alexander-Arnold, who last signed a new contract in 2021 and will have just two years remaining at the end of the campaign.

As one of the most important players in the squad, it stands to reason that a report from FootballTransfers, claiming the right-back will be involved in talks imminently, is grounded in truth.

It is almost always the case that Liverpool will offer a new deal for players who have two years remaining on their existing terms – provided they are not above an age threshold.

Kostas Tsimikas is also contracted to 2025 and could be set for talks this summer, while Nat Phillips is in a similar position.

However, Phillips is slated for a move away from Anfield in the transfer window – if a switch does not materialise, it is possible that a new contract would be offered to preserve his value.

Meanwhile, both Joel Matip and Thiago will have just one year left on their terms this summer, and big decisions will need to be made.

Matip will turn 32 in August while Thiago recently celebrated his own 32nd birthday, and it remains to be seen whether they are kept on beyond 2024.

Another player who could be offered an improved contract this summer is Ibrahima Konate, who still has three years left on his deal but has established himself as a key player within Klopp’s defence.

A pay rise for Konate, 23, would fit into Liverpool’s model of rewarding players for their performances, as was the case with Diogo Jota last year.

Jota still had three years left on his original deal when he put pen to paper on a new contract in August, with it reported that he had earned a significant increase in wages.

The trio of Mohamed Salah, 30, Virgil van Dijk, 31, and Jordan Henderson, 32, will also have two years left on their deals as of this summer.

However, given their age it is more likely that they are treated similar to Firmino, Milner, Matip and Thiago, with decisions over any extension made when they are into their final year.

Salah became the club’s highest-ever earner when he agreed a new three-year deal in July of last year.