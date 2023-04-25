Jurgen Klopp has addressed the future of Fabio Carvalho amid rumours that he could make a loan or permanent switch this summer.

Following on from the boss’ praise of Carvalho’s “exceptional” attitude despite falling out of favour in recent months, Klopp admitted that there is “no decision” on where the 20-year-old will play his football next season.

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to West Ham on Wednesday night, Klopp refused to rule out the possibility of Carvalho leaving the club this summer but reinforced the quality of the youngster’s standards in training.

“I would like to make these decisions, whatever it will be, with the boys before we talk about it and there is no decision in no direction,” Klopp told the media in his extended press conference.

“We will talk to each other and then we will see what we will do, what he wants and what I think, but there is no decision yet.”

The comments come after Klopp admitted last week that Carvalho was “not happy” about his lack of involvement, having played just two minutes of Premier League football since November.

It appears that this hasn’t hampered his hunger on the training pitch, with the manager keen to emphasise the professionalism that Liverpool’s No. 28 has demonstrated at Kirkby.

Klopp continued: “What I can say is that again this week he was exceptional in training, it’s really outstanding.”

Carvalho’s future beyond this season remains uncertain, but there appears to be no questioning his commitment to the team irrespective of a lack of first-team action.

There will be no shortage of suitors should the forward end up on the market this summer, having helped steer Fulham towards Championship promotion in 2021/22 prior to a £7.7 million move to Anfield.

Porto have emerged as a possible destination for Carvalho, with the Liga Portugal side said to be lining up a bid for the 20-year-old according to Bola na Rede.

It looks as though Liverpool are willing to consider all possibilities for Carvalho this summer, with loan and permanent transfers still a possibility as we edge closer towards the transfer window.