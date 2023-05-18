Despite his contract being set to expire this summer, goalkeeper Adrian was not among those confirmed to be leaving by Liverpool this week.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed that Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would all depart on the expiry of their deals.

Plans are in place for a send-off for the quartet at Anfield on Saturday, following the Reds’ final home game of the season against Aston Villa.

But there was no mention of Adrian in Liverpool’s official announcement, despite the 36-year-old also seeing his terms expire on July 1.

There have already been links with a potential replacement in Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, but the club are yet to acknowledge a departure for their No. 13.

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, this comes with “discussions ongoing” over a possible extension for the backup goalkeeper.

Adrian has been with Liverpool since 2019, making only 26 appearances in that time, but is a popular member of the squad who is viewed as influential in the dressing room.

He signed a two-year extension to his original terms in 2021, having initially arrived as a replacement for Simon Mignolet.

If he does agree another contract, is is unlikely to be a problematic decision given the Spaniard will remain third choice – regardless of the future of Caoimhin Kelleher.

Turning 37 in January, Adrian‘s experience has made him a core part of Liverpool’s goalkeeping stable, which is led by Alisson but largely comprised of youth.

Goalkeeping coaches John Achterberg, Claudio Taffarel and Jack Robinson typically work with five or six stoppers in any given training session.

Beyond Alisson, Adrian and Kelleher, who himself is only 24, youth goalkeepers such as Marcelo Pitaluga, 20, Harvey Davies, 19, Fabian Mrozek, 19, and Jakub Ojrzynski, 20, are regulars at the AXA Training Centre.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will reach an agreement with Adrian, of course, and it is likely that Zieler is being considered for if he does choose to depart.