Liverpool are preparing a move for Hannover 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, according to a journalist on Merseyside, with a transfer likely.

The Reds’ interest in Zieler dates back to 2013, when they pursued a replacement for Pepe Reina, but a deal for the German never materialised.

Instead, he stayed with Hannover, before eventually heading to Leicester in 2016 and then back to Germany.

Claims of interest resurfaced in January, via BILD, with the imminent arrival of Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director only fuelling speculation.

Now Liverpool journalist David Lynch, writing Football Insider, has confirmed the club’s interest in Zieler ahead of the summer transfer window.

The club are said to have “contacted his representatives” to size up a move, with Adrian‘s contract set to expire and Caoimhin Kelleher attracting interest.

Lynch claims that the 34-year-old would be available for a “nominal fee,” with it believed that he recently triggered an appearance-based extension of his terms at Hannover.

If that is the case, Zieler will have a year remaining on his contract, however BILD suggested this week that a seven-figure fee could be enough to sign him.

Liverpool are “assessing a number of possible replacements” for Kelleher and Adrian, if they were to leave, with the ex-Man United stopper “high on their list.”

Crucially, Zieler’s time at Old Trafford as a youngster means he would qualify as a homegrown player in the Premier League, which could be invaluable heading into the new season.

James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain took up two of the club’s homegrown slots this season but are due to leave on the expiry of their contracts, while another, Nat Phillips, is also expected to leave.

While Curtis Jones will be eligible as of this summer, Liverpool are required to further boost their quota, with the third-choice goalkeeper a popular solution across the English top flight.