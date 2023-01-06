With at least one first-team goalkeeper in line to depart Liverpool this summer, an interesting new option has presented itself in Ron-Robert Zieler.

With the turn of the year, Adrian is now free to negotiate with clubs outside of England ahead of a possible free transfer in the summer.

The 36-year-old, who has been with Liverpool since 2019, signed a new two-year deal in 2021 but is yet to agree any further terms with the club.

There is a chance he is retained, but Adrian has previously admitted a desire to move back to his native Spain, with speculation linking him with a return to Real Betis.

On top of that, talks are likely to take place with Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer, with the Irishman recently hinting that he could seek a starting spot elsewhere after this season.

Losing both Adrian and Kelleher would be a blow to Jurgen Klopp‘s squad, and in particular the 24-year-old who is not only an excellent deputy to Alisson, but also fills a valuable homegrown slot.

Those issues could be solved by Hannover goalkeeper Zieler, though, with BILD reporting that Liverpool are interested in the German.

Zieler is into the final six months of his contract with Hannover – though a one-year extension will be triggered if he makes seven more appearances this season – and there is a sense he is frustrated with their latest offer.

He could, therefore, opt to make the move to Merseyside, but it would require a step down from No. 1 duties at Hannover to serve as Alisson‘s backup.

It would be a sensible move for Liverpool, given Zieler qualifies as a homegrown player in the Premier League and association-trained in the Champions League.

This comes after five years spent with Man United in the early 2000s, arriving as a 16-year-old in 2005, and though he only made a matchday squad on one occasion and never debuted, he did gain experience on loan at Northampton Town.

Turning 34 next month, Zieler did already return to England for a brief stint with Leicester in 2016/17, making 13 appearances before heading back to Hannover via Stuttgart.

Klopp will be familiar with Zieler as a compatriot and, during their respective time in the Bundesliga, an opponent, with the goalkeeper facing his Dortmund side eight times.

Whether a move will come to fruition remains to be seen – a fee would be required if his contract at Hannover is extended – but it certainly makes a credible option.