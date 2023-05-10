Liverpool could sign Hannover goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler this summer, a player the club’s potential new sporting director knows extremely well.

The 34-year-old is said to be seen as a “reliable” option as back-up to the Reds’ No. 1 Alisson between the posts, with current deputy Caoimhin Kelleher reported to be a target for Tottenham this summer.

Bild have indicated that the Hannover captain is “high up” on the list of suitors to fill that vacancy should it become available, with just a year remaining on Zieler’s current contract.

The rumours look to have largely stemmed from the goalkeeper’s association with reported sporting director target Jorg Schmadtke, who has been the subject of contrasting reports about a potential switch to Anfield.

Schmadtke signed Zieler for Hannover from Liverpool’s rivals Man United in 2010 and the pair could be reunited at Anfield next season if the various reports on both sides are to be believed.

The links could well be born from convenience and ought to be taken with a slight pinch of salt by supporters given that signings within that age bracket have been minimal during Jurgen Klopp‘s reign.

But if Kelleher does move on in the upcoming transfer window, then the Reds will require reinforcements in the goalkeeper department and the experience of Zieler could be of benefit to Liverpool.

Notably, he would be considered as a homegrown player having met the criteria by playing for United during his youth career.

That is how it would make sense for the Reds with the upcoming exit of up to three of their own homegrown players, four if you add Kelleher to the list.

Liverpool know they need to find solutions for their homegrown quota in either the transfer market or their wider squad, and this will not be lost on those linking the club to a host of players this summer.

He would become the first player to play for both Man United and Liverpool since Michael Owen and only the 18th player in history to do so.

There is plenty to be sceptical about around this deal but the experience that the Reds could gain for such a low fee also means that it could also make a lot of sense.

The opportunity for Zieler to enter the twilight years of his career at an elite level, albeit as a reserve goalkeeper, could be something that really appeals to the veteran.

We will have to wait and see what Liverpool’s goalkeeping situation looks like at the start of the next campaign, but an ex-Man United man might not have been something supporters were expecting to see.