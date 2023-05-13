Caoimhin Kelleher could figure to be a focal player in the Premier League‘s goalkeeping merry-go-round this summer, with a Liverpool exit likely.

After four seasons in the first team and three as second-choice goalkeeper, Kelleher is expected to push for a move away from Liverpool this summer.

It will come with a heavy heart for Jurgen Klopp, but the manager is not likely to stand in the Irishman’s way if he has ambitions of becoming a No. 1 elsewhere.

The reality is, despite Kelleher’s top-level ability, he finds himself in an impossible position behind Alisson, who is only 30, contracted until 2027 and remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

A number of clubs have already been credited with an interest in Kelleher, and this week Sky Sports corroborated claims that Brentford could sign the 24-year-old.

This comes with David Raya, the current No. 1 under Thomas Frank, attracting interest from not only Man United, but also Tottenham and Chelsea.

All three clubs have potential to sign a new first-choice stopper in the upcoming transfer window, with their current No. 1s facing uncertain futures.

David de Gea is likely to sign a new contract but is yet to be guaranteed first-choice duties, according to the Times, while The Athletic report that Hugo Lloris has been offered over triple his wages by an unnamed Saudi club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are set to sign yet another high-profile goalkeeper this summer to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy.

Raya is a target for all three clubs, Sky Sports claim, with Frank insisting his stopper is a “£40 million-plus goalkeeper.”

“There is no doubt that David is a case where there is one year left [on his contract] and we will see what will happen,” he told the Press Association on Friday.

“We’re very happy with David here. Everyone knows he is a £40 million-plus goalkeeper if anyone is interested and we are prepared just like in any position.

“There is a possibility he’ll leave this summer maybe, for the right price, and if that happens then of course we need to be prepared.”

Sky Sports claim that Kelleher is not the only option being considered, with Nantes’ Alban Lafont and SC Freiburg’s Mark Flekken also on the radar at Brentford.

Similarly, Brentford are not the only club interested in Kelleher, with the Irish Independent reporting on Tuesday that Tottenham and Brighton are also weighing up moves.