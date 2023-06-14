Liverpool have confirmed their second loan deal in as many days, with young goalkeeper Harvey Davies heading out in pursuit of regular football.

Davies has emerged as a standout talent over the past two seasons, and throughout the previous campaign he trained daily with the first team.

The 19-year-old also served as first-choice goalkeeper for the under-21s, keeping seven clean sheets in 17 games as the young Reds produced the league’s best defensive record.

It had been speculated that Davies could step up in the pecking order if Caoimhin Kelleher were to leave Liverpool this summer.

But Liverpool have agreed to send the teenager on loan to League Two side Crewe instead, giving Davies the opportunity to establish himself at senior level.

The deal comes after Calvin Ramsay‘s season-long switch to Preston on Tuesday.

Crewe, who are based just 50 miles away from Liverpool, finished 15th in last season’s fourth tier, and are managed by their former midfielder Lee Bell.

Davies’ switch to Gresty Road could see Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga retained as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s squad for next season instead.

Pitaluga took in a successful loan spell with non-league side Macclesfield last term, but was also a regular in sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

There are high hopes for both Davies and Pitaluga within the club, but there will also be an understanding that, without exposure to senior football, they may struggle to step up.

Crewe had Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo as first-choice goalkeeper last season until he was moved to Sturm Graz in January, with three stoppers then sharing minutes in his absence.

Good luck, Harvey!