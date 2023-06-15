Liverpool will start their 2023/23 Premier League season away to Chelsea, with the full fixture list now announced.

It means that the Reds will be the first opponent for new Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the game being the ‘Super Sunday’ clash at 4.30pm on August 13.

The first home game of the season will be against Bournemouth, on the weekend of August 19, with 61,000 fans to be in attendance following the expansion of the Anfield Road Stand.

As for the third game of the season, that sees Liverpool travel to Newcastle – the Reds certainly need to improve their away form, fast.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side will close out the season at home against Wolves – let’s hope there is plenty of cause for celebration come May!

Liverpool’s Key Dates First game: Chelsea (A)

Chelsea (A) First at home: Bournemouth

Bournemouth Boxing Day: Burnley (A)

Burnley (A) Other festive games: Arsenal (23, H) – Newcastle (30, H)

Arsenal (23, H) – Newcastle (30, H) Last away game: Aston Villa

Aston Villa Last game of the season: Wolves (H)

The last every Merseyside derby at Goodison Park takes place in March, with the home game against Everton in October.

Liverpool will meet Man United for the first time in December (home) and Man City in November (away).

The return fixtures against United are in April (away) and City in March (home).

There’s three massive home games over festive period, against Man United, Arsenal and Newcastle.

A winter break in January means there’s just two fixtures, but there will be FA Cup fixtures added there.

Six fixtures that proceed the Europa League games – those games against West Ham (H), Brighton (A), Nottm Forest (H), Brentford (H), Newcastle (H), and Man United (H) – will move to the Sunday, not the Saturday.

All fixtures are subject to change as TV selections are made throughout the season – hopefully this time they learn to make them in a timely manner for travelling supporters!

Liverpool FC’s full 2023/24 Premier League Fixture List

August

13 – Chelsea (A)

19 – Bournemouth (H)

26 – Newcastle (A)

September

2 – Aston Villa (H)

16 – Wolves (A)

23 – West Ham (H)

30 – Tottenham (A)

October

7 – Brighton (A)

21 – Everton (H)

28 – Nottm Forest (H)

November

4 – Luton (A)

11 – Brentford (H)

25 – Man City (A)

December

2 – Fulham (H)

5 – Sheffield United (A)

9 – Crystal Palace (A)

16 – Man United (H)

23 – Arsenal (H)

26 – Burnley (A)

30 – Newcastle (H)

January

13 – Bournemouth (A)

31 – Chelsea (H)

February

3 – Arsenal (A)

10 – Burnley (H)

17 – Brentford (A)

24 – Luton (H)

March

2 – Nottm Forest (A)

9 – Man City (H)

16 – Everton (A)

30 – Brighton (H)

April

3 – Sheffield United (H)

6 – Man United (A)

13 – Crystal Palace (H)

20 – Fulham (A)

27 – West Ham (A)

May

4 – Tottenham (H)

11 – Aston Villa (A)

19 – Wolves (H)

Premier League Opening Fixtures

Friday, 8pm: Burnley vs. Man City

Saturday, 12.30pm: Arsenal vs. Nottm Forest

Saturday, 3pm: Bournemouth vs. West Ham

Saturday, 3pm: Brighton vs. Luton

Saturday, 3pm: Everton vs. Fulham

Saturday, 3pm: Newcastle vs. Aston Villa

Saturday, 3pm: Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace

Sunday, 2pm: Brentford vs. Tottenham

Sunday, 4.30pm: Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Monday, 8pm: Man United vs. Wolves