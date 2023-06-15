Liverpool “very interested” in PSG’s “untransferable” 17-year-old

Liverpool are said to be “very interested” in a talented young PSG midfielder, with Man City also reportedly strong admirers.

Warren Zaire-Emery is considered to be a “jewel” of PSG’s academy, appearing 26 times during the club’s title-winning Ligue 1 campaign.

The 17-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after displaying maturity beyond his years in France, with Liverpool’s attention also said to have been caught by the player.

This is according to RMC Sport, who claim that Liverpool are among a number of top clubs across Europe who are “attentive” to the youngster’s situation, despite PSG’s unwillingness to sell at this stage.

Zaire-Emery has already been capped three times by France’s under-19s and has become a key part of PSG’s midfield having appeared either from the start or off the bench in every league game since the turn of the year.

The French publication reported that the Reds are among the interested parties in the young prospect, but given Zaire-Emery’s role with the French champions at such a young age it is perhaps a link that fans can take with a pinch of salt for the time being.

The teenager is reportedly viewed as “untransferable” by the Parisian giants and still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Man City are also said to be circling the player, a link which may be born out of Bernardo Silva’s likely exit from the Etihad this summer.

Pep Guardiola reportedly “loves” the player and PSG’s hopes of taking Silva in the other direction make the Etihad a seemingly more plausible destination for Zaire-Emery than Anfield, but the “categorical refusal” from the Ligue 1 winners makes even that deal look unlikely at present.

With PSG’s reluctance to sell and the individual’s ceiling looking to be astronomical as things stand, Liverpool’s transfer reinforcement in the coming weeks looks likely to come from elsewhere.

The Reds have already strengthened the midfield area this summer with the arrival of World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and it is expected that more will soon follow.

Khephren Thuram, Ryan Gravenberch, Manu Kone and Gabri Veiga are among the names to have been linked with Anfield in recent weeks, with Liverpool’s intentions of adding fresh young bodies into the squad being made clear from the outset.