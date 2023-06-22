Liverpool’s chances of signing a new centre-back this summer are “100 percent,” according to a reliable journalist, with “several options.”

Though the focus of Liverpool’s transfer window so far has been on strengthening the midfield, there is also a vacancy in Jurgen Klopp‘s back line.

With the manager switching to a new 3-4-3 system towards the end of last season, an additional centre-back is required.

It has been widely reported that Liverpool will seek a versatile, left-sided option to complement Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

And according to Football Insider‘s David Lynch, club sources have described the likelihood of bringing in a new centre-back as “100 percent.”

At this stage, it remains to be seen who that player will be, though Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven has been presented as the most viable candidate.

Lynch explains that the Dutchman, 22, is “one of several options” being considered, with Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio “another name on Liverpool’s list.”

No other options are named in Lynch’s report, though Chelsea‘s Levi Colwill, West Ham‘s Nayef Aguerd, Benfica’s Antonio Silva, Torino’s Perr Schuurs and Crystal Palace‘s Marc Guehi have been reliably linked.

Four who can be ruled out are Jurrien Timber, Jean-Clair Todibo, Benjamin Pavard and Evan Ndicka, the latter of whom joined AS Roma on Wednesday.

While the situation will not be linear, it seems likely that Liverpool would still prioritise another signing in midfield before any progress is made at centre-back.

But either way, there is a clear profile that the club’s recruitment staff are targeting, with a young, left-sided option adept in wide areas a priority.

Liverpool are not expected to allow either Matip or Gomez to depart this summer despite both losing their place as first-choice partner to Van Dijk.

Matip is more likely to depart on a free transfer when his contract expires in 2024.

Nat Phillips, Rhys Williams and Sepp van den Berg could all move on, however, though the latter is the only player who has attracted credible interest so far.