Luis Diaz new Liverpool shirt number change confirmed

Liverpool have a new number seven! No, it’s not a new signing, but Luis Diaz upgrading his squad number for the Reds!

Diaz has opted to change his shirt number ahead of the new season, with Liverpool confirming details for those who have already purchased his No. 23 shirt.

Since Diaz arrived from Porto at the start of 2022, the Colombian has held the No. 23 shirt previously worn by the likes of Jamie Carragher and Xherdan Shaqiri.

But with the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Roberto Firmino this summer, a host of iconic numbers have opened up.

Liverpool have now announced Diaz will take the No. 7 shirt from next season, the number he is also wearing for his national side on international duty.

Diaz previously wore seven at Porto, too.

Before Milner, the No. 7 was worn by the likes of Luis Suarez, Steve McManaman and Harry Kewell in the Premier League era.

7?? ? Some of the greats to have worn the ?????? ? shirt for Liverpool FC. Next: Luis Diaz ?? pic.twitter.com/3MGoM7LEea — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) June 26, 2023

Most famously it became synonymous with Kenny Dalglish, who wore it for 10 successful seasons in the 1970s and 1980s, taking on the helm from Kevin Keegan as Liverpool’s No. 7 shirt became iconic.

* Buy the new LUIS DIAZ 7 home kit at the official Liverpool FC store here.

Diaz’s decision to change shirts comes following the release of Liverpool’s new home kit for 2023/24, and the winger will personally reimburse those who have already purchased his No. 23 shirt.

The club have explained:

Supporters who have already purchased the 2023-24 replica home jersey printed with the name ‘Luis Diaz‘ and the number ’23’ on will be personally reimbursed by the attacker with a like-for-like exchange for a ‘Luis Diaz 7′ shirt. The exchange only applies to all ‘Luis Diaz 23′ 2023-24 home shirts or kits purchased in official club retail outlets, via the official LFC online store or LFC Retail app. Any qualifying shirts or kit must be returned with proof of purchase by 11.59pm BST on July 31, 2023. Full terms and conditions are available here. Any ‘Luiz Diaz 23’ shirts and kit exchanged will be retained by the club and donated to LFC Foundation.

Squad numbers eight and nine remain available this summer, with some speculation as to whether Darwin Nunez will take on the No. 9.

* Buy the new LUIS DIAZ 7 home kit at the official Liverpool FC store here.