Every summer Mohamed Salah‘s name gets linked to one of Europe’s wealthiest clubs, and we have already seen a Paris Saint-Germain meeting quashed by his agent.

The summer is here, the transfer window is open and with it countless baseless rumours that snowball into a bigger story than it actually is.

On Thursday, Get Football News France reported information from Sports Zone that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi met with Liverpool’s No. 11 while he was in Morocco.

They have claimed that there has been “persistent contact” between the two parties, with the Parisiens sending out feelers for a potential move.

It is not surprising to see this surface so early into the summer, we have grown accustomed to such links each and every time there is uncertainty at PSG.

Lionel Messi has left for Inter Miami, Kylian Mbappe has informed the club he will not extend his contract by another year and Neymar’s future is not guaranteed to be in Paris.

But with word spreading fast, Salah’s agent Ramy Abass took to Twitter to rubbish the reports of a meeting, saying: “No, he did not. That’s the short story.”

Wonder what the long story is.

It is another chapter of Salah’s agent shooting down transfer rumours online, he really does waste little time in setting the record straight when it comes to the Egyptian.

While there can be no surprise of interest from other clubs in signing Salah, a move is not to be on the cards for Liverpool – and if it was, there would be a hefty fee to pay.

The 31-year-old signed a contract until 2025 last year and has consistently talked about continuing to break and set new records at Anfield, which he seemingly does with every match that passes.