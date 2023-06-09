Naby Keita has officially joined Bundesliga side Werder Bremen on a free transfer, with the ex-Liverpool midfielder taking a significant pay cut.

Just hours after reports of talks first broke in Germany, Keita has joined Werder on a deal believed to tie him down until 2026.

The 28-year-old’s move comes following his release by Liverpool, becoming the first of those four senior players to depart to announce a new club.

Keita returns to the Bundesliga, then, and according to sources in Germany has taken a sizeable drop in salary in order to do so.

SPORT BILD report that the midfielder will earn €1.5 million a year with bonuses, while SPORT1’s Patrick Berger claims it will be closer to €2 million – which equates to between £25,000 and £33,000 a week.

The Guinea international was believed to have earned £120,000 a week at Liverpool, which represents around a four times decrease in salary at his new club.

That could, in reality, show Keita’s determination to settle at a new club that should offer him a first-choice role and, hopefully, a platform to prove himself again.

“I’m really looking forward to my new role in Bremen,” Keita told Werder’s official website.

“I was convinced by the discussions with those [in charge], the environment and the game idea from Werder.

“The coach made me feel really good and showed me that I can help the team.

“Werder is a special club and I know the Weserstadion from my time in Leipzig. The club and the philosophy suit me, it’s the right move for me.”

James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also released this summer, with Milner close to joining Brighton.

Firmino is subject of interest in the Saudi Pro League, while Oxlade-Chamberlain has suggested that he would prefer to remain in the Premier League.