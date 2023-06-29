The 1960s saw Liverpool make their leap out of the Second Divison, with Bill Shankly at the helm the club only would only go from strength to strength.

As the 1950s made way for the 1960s, the Reds were still plying their trade in the Second Division and Shankly had been appointed only 17 days before the turn of the year.

In the Scot, the Reds had a manager who “was made for Liverpool” and was never shy in pitching in wherever he could – including shovelling snow at Anfield.

The boardroom certainly lacked diversity in the 1960s, but here you can see Shankly sat alongside the likes of chairman TV Williams and club secretary Jimmy McInnes.

Squad photos always make for captivating viewing, and these are no different – be sure to keep your eye on all the small details.

This is the era of Ronnie Moran, Tommy Lawrence, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ron Yeats, Ian St John and Emlyn Hughes, cornerstones for Shankly…

You could see in some of the above images how Anfield once looked, and here is another angle of the ‘new’ Kemlyn Road stand – now known as the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand – back in 1963.

Oh, the things these Reds witnessed…

Securing promotion back to the First Division in 1961/62 was one of the momentous occasions throughout the decade, but so was the first FA Cup triumph in 1965.

Shankly’s men had ended a 17-year wait for a league title the previous campaign (above) and now it was time for their first domestic cup, at the detriment of Leeds.

The first trophy won in an entirely red kit.

Yeats had the honour of carrying the cup down the Wembley steps.

And then the celebrations started in earnest!

The open-top bus parade looked a little different in 1965.

It was one trophy that was paraded around Goodison Park in 1966, alongside the World Cup and league title – Hunt was involved in all three.

Snapshots during games certainly look a lot different to the modern era…

A different time, but it was a decade that saw Shankly lay the foundations for what was to come, and he had the likes of Yeats and Callaghan by his side.

The 1960s saw Shankly restore Liverpool back to where they belonged on the domestic scene, but the following decade saw the Reds announce themselves on the European stage.