★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Features  •  

Promotion, World Cup & a bus parade – Photos of Liverpool FC in the 1960s

Joanna Durkan

Joanna Durkan

The 1960s saw Liverpool make their leap out of the Second Divison, with Bill Shankly at the helm the club only would only go from strength to strength.

As the 1950s made way for the 1960s, the Reds were still plying their trade in the Second Division and Shankly had been appointed only 17 days before the turn of the year.

In the Scot, the Reds had a manager who “was made for Liverpool” and was never shy in pitching in wherever he could – including shovelling snow at Anfield.

Roy Lindo seen her at the back of the goal, assisting Shankly as they clear the Anfield pitch of snow. Decemer 1964

The boardroom certainly lacked diversity in the 1960s, but here you can see Shankly sat alongside the likes of chairman TV Williams and club secretary Jimmy McInnes.

2HJA7RG Board of Directors Liverpool FC April 1964. Left to right: SC Reakes CJ Hill H Cartwright GA Richards RL Martindale TV Williams (chairman) JS McInnes (Secretary) W Shankly (manager) aka Bill Shankly Eric Sawyer HK Latham. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Squad photos always make for captivating viewing, and these are no different – be sure to keep your eye on all the small details.

This is the era of Ronnie Moran, Tommy Lawrence, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ron Yeats, Ian St John and Emlyn Hughes, cornerstones for Shankly…

Liverpool lineup, White Hart Lane, 1963 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool FC squad photo season 1962/63 - 1960s: (back row, l-r) Phil Ferns, Gordon Milne, Wilf Stevenson, Tommy Lawrence, Ronnie Moran, Jim Furnell, Alan A'Court, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne; (front row, l-r) Alf Arrowsmith, Gordon Wallace, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ron Yeats, Ian St John, Jimmy Melia, ?

League champions Liverpool pose with the trophy: (back row, l-r) Gordon Milne, Gerry Byrne, Tommy Lawrence, Ronnie Moran, Wilf Stevenson, trainer Bob Paisley; (front row, l-r) trainer Reuben Bennett, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ian St John, ?, Ron Yeats, Alf Arrowsmith, Peter Thompson, manager Bill Shankly. 12 August 1964. Liverpool FC squad photo season 1964/65 - 1960s ( PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

Liverpool FC squad photo 1965/66 - 1960s: (back row, l-r) Gordon Milne, Gerry Byrne, Tommy Lawrence, Ron Yeats, Chris Lawler, Wilf Stevenson; (front row, l-r) Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ian St John, Tommy Smith, Peter Thompson (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool FC squad photo season 1969/70 - 1960s: (back row, l-r) Geoff Strong, Gerry Byrne, Chris Lawler, Tommy Lawrence, Ray Clemence, Larry Lloyd, Ian Ross, Alec Lindsay; (front row, l-r) Ian Callaghan, Alun Evans, Roger Hunt, Tommy Smith, Ron Yeats, Emlyn Hughes, Ian St John, Peter Thompson, Bobby Graham (Picture by PA Photos PA Archive/PA Images)

Liverpool manager Bill Shankly crouches by the trophies that his team won the previous season, including the League Championship trophy and the FA Charity Shield, as his players line up in the background: (l-r) Ian St John, Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Gordon Milne, Peter Thompson, Ron Yeats, Chris Lawler, Tommy Smith, Geoff Strong, Gerry Byrne, Willie Stevenson, Tommy Lawrence. 1966. ( PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

You could see in some of the above images how Anfield once looked, and here is another angle of the ‘new’ Kemlyn Road stand – now known as the Sir Kenny Dalglish stand – back in 1963.

ET4DW6 Anfield football stadium in Anfield, Liverpool, Merseyside, the home of Liverpool F.C. since their formation in 1892. Workmen putting the finishing touches to the new Kemlyn Road stand. The front row tip-up seats give a pitch-level eye view of the game. 24th July 1963 (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Oh, the things these Reds witnessed…

1960s Kop Crowd (PA Images)

Securing promotion back to the First Division in 1961/62 was one of the momentous occasions throughout the decade, but so was the first FA Cup triumph in 1965.

Liverpool celebrate wrapping up the League Championship with a 5-0 win over Arsenal: (back row, l-r) Alf Arrowsmith, Ronnie Moran, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan; (front row, l-r) Roger Hunt, Gordon Milne, Ian St John, Tommy Lawrence, Peter Thompson, Wilf Stevenson, Ron Yeats. 1964. (TopFoto/PA Images)

Shankly’s men had ended a 17-year wait for a league title the previous campaign (above) and now it was time for their first domestic cup, at the detriment of Leeds.

The first trophy won in an entirely red kit.

The two managers, Leeds United's Don Revie (l) and Liverpool's Bill Shankly (c), lead their teams out onto the pitch before the match

Ron Yeats, all red kit, FA Cup final 1965, Wembley (PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

Yeats had the honour of carrying the cup down the Wembley steps.

Ron Yeats, 1965 FA Cup final, Wembley (Image: Keystone Press / Alamy Stock Photo)

Ron Yeats, 1965 FA Cup final, Wembley (Image: Keystone Press / Alamy Stock Photo)

And then the celebrations started in earnest!

Liverpool captain Ron Yeats (top) holds onto the FA Cup as he is hoisted aloft by his jubilant teammates after their 2-1 win: (l-r) Geoff Strong, Yeats, Wilf Stevenson, Peter Thompson, Ian St John, Gerry Byrne, Ian Callaghan - PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - 1965: Liverpool FC manager Bill Shankly with the FA Cup trophy and two local journalists.

The open-top bus parade looked a little different in 1965.

It was one trophy that was paraded around Goodison Park in 1966, alongside the World Cup and league title – Hunt was involved in all three.

The two captains, Liverpool's Ron Yeats (second r) and Everton's Brian Labone (r), lead their teams on a lap of honour around Goodison Park before the match, carrying the trophies their teams won the previous season (Liverpool won the League Championship, Everton the FA Cup) 1966 (PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

1966 FA Charity Shield Merseyside derby match between Liverpool and Everton at Goodison Park. Before the game, Roger Hunt, Alan Ball and Ray Wilson paraded the World Cup, the FA Cup and the Football League Trophy around Goodison Park. Picture shows: Roger Hunt and Ray Wilson, members of the summer's victorious England team, parading the World Cup trophy around the stadium. 13th August 1966. (Image: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Roger Hunt World Cup trophy Goodison Park Everton FA Cup August 13 1966 (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Snapshots during games certainly look a lot different to the modern era…

(L-R) Liverpool's Alun Evans is marked by Chelsea's Dave Webb

Steve Heighway, Wembley, March 1978 (All Action/EMPICS Entertainment)

Borussia Dortmund's Siggi Held (right) gets in a cross despite the attention of Liverpool's Chris Lawler, 1966 final ( Witters/Witters/Press Association Images)

A different time, but it was a decade that saw Shankly lay the foundations for what was to come, and he had the likes of Yeats and Callaghan by his side.

Liverpool captain Ron Yeats with the League Championship trophy, 1964 (Don Morley/EMPICS Sport)

Ian Callaghan Liverpool April 15 1963 Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

G7R2R6 Soccer - Football League Division One - Liverpool Photocall - Anfield. Ron Yeats, Liverpool. August 1964 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Bill Shankly, 14-Apr-1964 (Picture by PA PA Archive/PA Images)

The 1960s saw Shankly restore Liverpool back to where they belonged on the domestic scene, but the following decade saw the Reds announce themselves on the European stage.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks