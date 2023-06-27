Liverpool are claimed to have made contact with Southampton over a possible deal for Romeo Lavia, who would command a sizeable fee.

It may be slightly different to their usual approach, but the Reds appear to still be conducting their due diligence on possible signings at this stage.

The handover between sporting directors, from Julian Ward to Jorg Schmadtke, may have complicated things, with the club running through a shortlist of midfield targets.

One of those is Lavia, with the 19-year-old touted with a move to Anfield over the past month, and on Monday reports claimed an enquiry had been made.

The Mail were among those to report on this development along with journalist Fabrizio Romano, who described Liverpool as “in the race.”

Romano explained that Liverpool had contacted Southampton to discover their “conditions” for a possible deal, with Lavia expected to move following their relegation.

But any transfer is likely to cost in the region of £50 million, with Arsenal also credited with an interest in the Belgian.

Chelsea and Man United are also said to be “monitoring the situation,” though their involvement is seemingly not as focal as Liverpool and Arsenal.

It should be noted that Chelsea were unsuccessful with a £50 million bid for Lavia just two months after his switch from Man City last summer.

The Athletic reported in September that Southampton rejected the offer on deadline day, having only arrived in an initial £10.5 million deal in July.

That not only showed Southampton‘s resolve when it came to their No. 45, but may have set a precedent for negotiations this time around.

However, with the Saints dropping down to the Championship, their hand may have weakened when it comes to their prized assets – Lavia is arguably their most valuable player.

Liverpool’s £35 million signing of Alexis Mac Allister, which This Is Anfield understands is not subject to further add-ons, allows further wiggle room when it comes to further additions.

Whether they would part ways with £50 million for Lavia remains to be seen.