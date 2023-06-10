Patrick Vieira has become the latest footballer on a long list to name the Anfield atmosphere as the best he has played in.

The atmosphere at Anfield is something that Liverpool is famed for. It is something that sets our club apart from the rest.

Despite what jealous opposition supporters may say, it has been proven time and again that Anfield is a special place.

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has added himself to a list of notable names, including Thierry Henry, Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola to recall just a few, to have said Anfield is a special place.

What's the best atmosphere that Patrick Vieira has ever played in? ? The answer might surprise you…#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/o7jERud2Ft — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 9, 2023

Speaking to BT Sport, Vieira said: “Liverpool for me is the best atmosphere that I’ve ever experienced in my life.

“There’s a communion between the players and the fans.

“You know, when they start singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, they make it really special for the players, but that creates a bubble, creates a togetherness between fans and players.

“And, I think that gives the extra motivation to players to give even more, and that creates something really special for Liverpool Football Club.”

Despite modern football’s many ailments, Liverpool supporters have managed to maintain an aura around the ground.

Huge surprise that he said the same place Mourinho, Wenger, De Bruyne, Cruyff, Henry, John Terry, Capello, Guardiola, Tuchel and Ferguson to name a few. https://t.co/MliB0qtxwr — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) June 9, 2023

Keith from Burnley said it’s rubbish though? — Adam Beattie (@beatts94) June 9, 2023

"The answer might surprise you" meanwhile Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and tons of elite managers/footballers all say the same thing about Anfield. https://t.co/ZljCPlxWFs — ?? (@_JakeeLFC_) June 9, 2023

I wonder how many great ex-players look back on their career and think ‘I wish I’d played better at Anfield that time’ https://t.co/2tWzUwmrAV — Ben Kelly (@bkelly776) June 9, 2023

I remember being at a Chelsea game once. Second half Petr Cech came on to take his place at the kop end goal. Plenty of the ground clapped him on. That's why some uneducated gobshites don't get it about Anfield and why it's so highly thought of by ex pros https://t.co/v0WQCa4kEj — Cathal OL ????? (@IrishRED05) June 9, 2023

Vieira played at Anfield eight times in his career, losing six and drawing two, despite being part of one of the greatest Arsenal sides ever.

Admittedly, not every match is as impressive as a European night, but it is important to remember that in comparison to other Premier League grounds, it is often still the best for its passion and noise, even on a quieter day.