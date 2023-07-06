The redeveloped Anfield Road Stand continues to show signs of speedy progress as we look ahead to seeing it in all its glory next season.

Following last month’s addition of 150 new seats in the lower tier, the structure is coming along nicely and the stadium will soon be ready to host 61,000 supporters for the Reds first home game of the season against Bournemouth.

June also saw the removal of the stand’s existing roof and upper tier, meaning that the design is almost the exact shape fans will see which it is finally unveiled at the start of 2022/23.

The latest set of images show that the outer side of the stadium, which will match the brickwork of the Main Stand that opened in 2016, as well as the pitch having now been removed ahead of being relaid next week.

The pitch takes three days to relay and three weeks to become match ready, meaning that Anfield will be ready to welcome the Cherries in just six weeks time in front of a newly-expanded stadium.

The new turf has been grown at a turf farm and will be laid out in the stadium within the coming days.

As you can see from the below picture, the previous turf has been completely taken out following the removal of the pitch protection system which was put in place to allow cranes to carry out the work from inside the stadium.

This Is Anfield understands that there is also significant progress inside, with good progress on the facilities internally, including fitting out of kitchens, hospitality sections and fan concourses.

Fans can, quite literally, cement their place in the stadium’s rich history by purchasing an Anfield Forever stone, and you can see the area in which the stones will be located right in front of the Shankly Gates in the bottom of the below image.

Anfield is going to look rather different from next season, but the latest progress pictures and ongoing work on the pitch demonstrate just how close we are getting to seeing the new stand’s completion.

We can’t wait to see the matchday atmosphere taken up a notch with an extra 7,000 supporters making their voices heard inside the stadium!

Anfield Road End Expansion – Key facts