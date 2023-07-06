Liverpool are back at the AXA Training Centre! Pre-season is now underway and that means plenty of testing for the Reds after their summer break.

The Reds are back! If you feel like it has not been long since we last saw, you would not be wrong as it has only been 41 days since the trip to St Mary’s.

As is the case with football, there is no time to rest and we are now looking ahead to what 2023/24 has to offer from Jurgen Klopp‘s squad as the first players reported for training.

It was only a small group as we await the internationals and new signings on Tuesday, but here are six things we spotted from the first day of pre-season.

Jurgen “happy to be back”

The time for holidays is over and the time to get to work has begun, and Klopp was all smiles as he returned to the AXA Training Centre after a “brilliant” time away.

He looks tanned and well-rested, just what we want to see! Although there was a vibe of the ‘new kid at school’ with his backpack and backwards hat.

A small group

We have long known that the first day would only see a small group of players make their return, and that proved true as a handful undertook testing over the course of the day.

While a starting XI may prove hard to put together from the senior contingent, you could definitely put together an interesting five-a-side.

Pictured on first day: Adrian, Ojrzynski, Ramsay, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Nunez

Ramsay involved despite loan agreement

Calvin Ramsay will spend next season on loan at Preston but was spotted on the first day as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury sustained back in February.

The young Scot is to join up with the Championship side from July 15 but he will be able to rub shoulders with his Liverpool team-mates before making the switch.

A valuable opportunity awaits but getting his body ready first is the priority.

Youngsters in the building

Liverpool’s academy players returned to the AXA Training Centre on Monday and one would expect to see a few be integrated into Klopp’s senior squad over the next few weeks.

James Balagizi and Melkamu Frauendorf were present on Saturday, as too Paul Glatzel. The forward posted about his return to pre-season and he will simply be hoping to build a strong base of fitness after a nightmare run with injuries.

Thiago present

The Spaniard has been the subject of transfer speculation over the last week amid interest in his signature and talk of Liverpool needing to sell before buying surfaced.

Having not represented his country, he was due to report back on Saturday and while not pictured with the small group of senior players in the gym earlier in the day, Thiago was present.

The dreaded lactate test!

If they did not know their holidays were over before, they certainly do now!

Thankfully, or maybe not for the players, the thunderstorms around the country stayed clear of Kirkby as the players took to the pitch for the endurance test.

With James Milner no longer at the club, it leaves room for a new lactate king to take the throne – who will it be?