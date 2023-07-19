Alisson was a notable name missing from Liverpool’s 24-man squad to face Karlsruher on Wednesday, but his absence is not one to be concerned over.

Liverpool’s No. 1 is celebrating five years as a Red on the day of the first friendly, but he is to take no part in the match, though the Reds have not been left short on goalkeepers.

The Brazilian has been heavily involved in pre-season training to date but has been left out as “a precaution,” reporter Neil Jones has relayed.

The 30-year-old sustained a minor injury to his finger while with Brazil in the summer and he still has it strapped, so that could well be the reason the club are playing it safe.

With four friendlies still to come, there is no need to rush Alisson back between the sticks.

In his place, Caoimhin Kelleher starts the match against Karlsruher, with one of Vitezslav Jaros or Fabian Mrozek expected to be involved in the second half.

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Alexander-Arnold, Clark, Szoboszlai; Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Mrozek, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Mac Allister, McConnell, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas

Alisson is one of eight players named in the original 32-man travelling squad to Germany that is not on the team sheet.

The other big absence is Jordan Henderson, though that will not be a surprise to many as a move to Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ettifaq edges closer.

Adrian, Marcelo Pitaluga, Nat Phillips, Melkamu Frauendorf, Thiago and Stefan Bajcetic make up the other six – the latter two still working their way back to fitness after injuries ended their 2022/23 season prematurely.