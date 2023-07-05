After eight years at Anfield, James Milner swapped Liverpool for Brighton this summer and the reminder came all too soon for Andy Robertson.

The 37-year-old was one of four first-team players released by the club at the end of the season, and he did not waste time in finding a new place to call home.

He joined ex-Red Adam Lallana on the south coast on an initial one-year deal, with the option to extend by a further year.

Preparing for his 22nd season in professional football – incredible, isn’t it? – the Seagulls will be embracing the experience he has to offer after an impressive sixth-placed finish in 2022/23.

Milner has already started pre-season with Brighton, days ahead of Liverpool’s return, and his annual post to commemorate the occasion on social media attracted plenty of attention.

None more so than his former team-mates, who will keenly feel his absence at the AXA Training Centre throughout the summer and into the season.

Robertson commented that it was “Too soon James!!” to see a post with Milner in Brighton‘s colours, which is no surprise considering how close the pair were at Liverpool.

Cody Gakpo, Jordan Henderson, Harvey Elliott, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold were among those to show their love.

Jurgen Klopp had hoped to keep his former No. 7 at the club for another 12 months, but the club hierarchy stepped in and Milner instead joined his seventh different club.

The veteran made 332 appearances for the Reds over an eight-year period and it would not be a surprise to see him in Brighton‘s lineup during a meeting with Liverpool next season.

It will be a weird sight and perhaps even then it will be ‘too soon’ for Robertson, but it only goes to show Milner’s incredible longevity in the game.