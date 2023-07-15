Liverpool’s summer just took a serious turn with Fabinho‘s departure now looming, but we have been told a move for Aurelien Tchouameni is not in the cards.

The Reds attempted to sign the Frenchman last summer before his move to Real Madrid, with the midfielder revealing Liverpool were the “first” to come forward for discussions.

But after he decided to move the Bernabeu, Liverpool did not seriously pursue another midfielder – a decision they lived to regret.

Tchouameni went on to have a difficult first year in Spain and it led to speculation that he could be tempted away and Liverpool could go back in for the player.

But Real Madrid do not see it that way, nor, apparently, does Tchouameni.

The Mail‘s Dominic King stated on Twitter that the 23-year-old “looks to be unobtainable this summer” for the Reds, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has reiterated Real want to keep him.

Tchouameni has been noted to have liked a Twitter post stating he is not for sale this summer – in reality, few would have expected him to be.

It is unfortunate it did not work out last summer as the France international would slot seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp‘s side and would be an upgrade on Fabinho.

He represents a high-calibre option that could make an instant impact, much like Brighton‘s Moises Caicedo – but he too is reportedly not on Liverpool’s list as a move to Chelsea is “almost certain.”

Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, and a host of Merseyside journalists, have all name-checked Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Bayern’s Ryan Gravenberch, Man City‘s Kalvin Phillips and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia as possible options for Liverpool.

They are far from being of a similar profile but you can expect Liverpool will be busy at work identifying alternative targets to fit the desirable midfield mould.

This summer has really taken a turn, strap yourselves in.