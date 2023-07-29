Liverpool’s pre-season preparations continue as they meet Leicester for their third summer friendly, and we are going to get the first glimpse at the new away kit.

Jurgen Klopp assessed the training camp in Germany as a great success, with 10 days of uninterrupted training and team bonding – despite all the outside noise surrounding impending departures.

After a quick pit stop on Merseyside, it was back to the airport as the Reds made the trip to Singapore for the second successive summer.

The meeting with Leicester is the first of two friendlies during the club’s time in the country, here’s how you can watch and a look ahead to the meeting.

One of the Championship’s newest members

No longer is this a contest between two Premier League clubs as the Foxes were relegated last season after finishing in 18th position, two points behind Everton.

Leicester appointed Enzo Maresca as their new manager earlier in the summer, he was previously Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Man City.

He has seen a number of notable names leave, including James Maddison (Tottenham), Harvey Barnes (Newcastle), Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) and Caglar Soyuncu (Atletico Madrid).

On the incoming front, ex-Red Conor Coady joined from Wolves and Harry Winks has arrived from Tottenham.

Leicester‘s first match in Singapore, against Spurs, had to be cancelled due to heavy rain – the forecast suggests that they will avoid the same fate against Liverpool.

The Foxes’ new league season starts just seven days following their meeting with the Reds.

Away kit debut

There have been mixed reactions to next season’s away kit, earning likeness to the video game Minecraft – it’s not hard to see why!

And Singapore Reds will be the first to see the first-team play in the strip, as they are to make their debut in the white and green look at the National Stadium on Sunday.

The kit features a nod to the club’s past with a design similar to the one worn in the 1995/96 season – let’s hope it brings more fortune than last season’s away kit!

When and how can you watch?

Liverpool’s friendly meeting with Leicester kicks off at the early time of 10am (BST), 5pm local time on Sunday.

You can watch the match live on LFCTV here, or follow along on This Is Anfield’s liveblog from 9.30am!