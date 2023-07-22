★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Cheick Doucoure of Crystal Palace
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

“Brilliant” but “expensive” – LFC fans on Doucoure as Fabinho replacement

Liverpool fans have yet another midfielder to study and binge-watch compilations of in a summer filled with speculation.

Cheick Doucoure has emerged as the latest reported target as the Reds look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Crystal Palace‘s Player of the Season for 2022/23 is thought to be on Liverpool’s shortlist as they look to strengthen the No. 6 position following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both set for the Middle East, Jurgen Klopp‘s need for midfield reinforcement has just become even greater, as has the list of names linked to Anfield.

As is often the case with new targets, fans are mixed on the prospect of Doucoure being the man to take over from Fabinho as the Reds’ anchor, with some confused as to why there isn’t more excitement and others questioning the fee.

We’re gauging the optimism levels around the potential new arrival, looking and both the positive and negative responses to the latest reports.

 

A “brilliant” fit

 

The more cautious approach

 

Food for thought

The midfield has been the summer’s key talking point among Liverpool supporters and new names have been in no short supply as the weeks have ticked on.

Doucoure appears to be the latest name on everybody’s lips, but whether a formal approach materialises remains to be seen.

Fans may have to be patient to wait and see how things play out in terms of both incoming and outgoings in the coming weeks, but there will almost certainly be movement in both directions in the transfer window.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks