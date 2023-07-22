“Brilliant” but “expensive” – LFC fans on Doucoure as Fabinho replacement

Liverpool fans have yet another midfielder to study and binge-watch compilations of in a summer filled with speculation.

Cheick Doucoure has emerged as the latest reported target as the Reds look to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new campaign.

Crystal Palace‘s Player of the Season for 2022/23 is thought to be on Liverpool’s shortlist as they look to strengthen the No. 6 position following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both set for the Middle East, Jurgen Klopp‘s need for midfield reinforcement has just become even greater, as has the list of names linked to Anfield.

As is often the case with new targets, fans are mixed on the prospect of Doucoure being the man to take over from Fabinho as the Reds’ anchor, with some confused as to why there isn’t more excitement and others questioning the fee.

We’re gauging the optimism levels around the potential new arrival, looking and both the positive and negative responses to the latest reports.

A “brilliant” fit

Sold on doucoure. Exactly what we need, wins the ball keeps it and passes it to better players. — Ali Becker (@beardofbecker) July 18, 2023

The same Liverpool fans taking issue with potentially signing Doucoure 100% moaned about the following coming in at the time: Firmino

Mane

Wijnaldum

Salah

Robertson They’re so lazy and Football Manager-obsessed that anyone who isn’t big and shiny at the time is “average”. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) July 19, 2023

I will be very much happy if we can get Cheick Doucoure and so glad that he's one of the names we are looking at. He had a very good season with Palace and even won their player of the year in his first season. I hope Liverpool goes all in for him!#LFC — Kenny Mlay ???? (@PapiiKennyy7) July 19, 2023

Doucoure would be a belter signing. Yes pls Jorge #lfc https://t.co/XRW88UlpHe — The Kop Watch (@TheKopWatch) July 18, 2023

The number of people balking at Doucoure is stunning. The kid is absolutely brilliant. Wanted him last summer, and his PL acclimatization has only furthered that. — El Mans (@el_mansfield) July 19, 2023

Cheick Doucouré injury record.

Exactly what we need in midfield, a reliable player ? ? pic.twitter.com/MJ62IuHvR5 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 19, 2023

Cheick Doucouré is more the type of Fabinho replacement Liverpool should target. Ranked 6th in PL last season for successful tackles + interceptions (133), is a good passer in possession, and wins roughly 56% of tackles (ballpark of Rice+Caicedo). Fits age profile. Good physique. — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) July 17, 2023

The more cautious approach

So for the same price Palace are asking for Doucoure we could get both Kone and Thuram — Ammar (@ammarlfc_) July 19, 2023

Assuming Caicedo is no go there are no standout names to replace Fabinho! 1. Palhinha – expensive 2. Cheick Doucouré – expensive 3. Kone – Fitness concern 4 Tyler Adams – fitness concern. Selling Fab for £40m is only good business IF replacement is £50m – 60m and younger! — Mr Clarke (@jonnylonglegs80) July 20, 2023

My only issue with Doucoure is that it seems like new interest after others look too expensive. If Liverpool were planning for this lad then why not buy him in May? We should be after Tchouameni and Caicedo but we know why we aren’t. Money and shit planning. — Rashid (@HRashid_) July 19, 2023

Chiekh Doucoure price tag is £70m ??. Madness!! — The Lethal front ?? (@k_dreads1) July 19, 2023

I'm really hoping that all the linked names to replace Fabinho are smoke and mirrors, becuase Doucouré, Palhinha, etc don't really inspire. — Jonathon (@jon_s1989) July 19, 2023

Doucoure easily gets tired. I don't want him. — BeniKlopp (FSGOUT) (@BeniKlopp) July 19, 2023

Food for thought

Reckon who we bring in to replace Fab and JH Will be heavily dependant on who offers the best structured deal, doucoure might be doable if Liverpool can stagger payments over 3/4 years…any club who want plenty up front I dont think we deal. — Dylan Jones (@dylslam24) July 19, 2023

Paulinha or Doucoure we should’ve gone for last summer so now we’re going to have to pay a premium. Doucoure’s age makes him a better fit surely.. — Olivia (@JotaBelieveIt) July 19, 2023

Honestly, the state of some of our fans. Hyping the like sof Doucoure, Lavia and Amrabat like they're world-class, elite DMCs. Embarrassing. Is it only me who DEMANDS LFC sign the best players to compete for league titles and Champions Leagues? Feels like it sometimes. — Rob Carter (@GeekyRob) July 19, 2023

I’m all in on Doucoure now. PL experience, strong numbers, good age. A very pre-2021 Liverpool signing. — Michael (@mdonald1987) July 20, 2023

It’s hilarious that people are coming for me after not being sold on potentially signing Doucoure. Not one of these bums mentioned him before the links. It was always Lavia or Kone. I cba man. You can’t begrudge anybody for wanting better than him. — BEN (@SMXLFC) July 19, 2023

The midfield has been the summer’s key talking point among Liverpool supporters and new names have been in no short supply as the weeks have ticked on.

Doucoure appears to be the latest name on everybody’s lips, but whether a formal approach materialises remains to be seen.

Fans may have to be patient to wait and see how things play out in terms of both incoming and outgoings in the coming weeks, but there will almost certainly be movement in both directions in the transfer window.