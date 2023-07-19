Crystal Palace‘s Cheick Doucoure features on Liverpool’s shortlist as they consider their midfield options ahead of the imminent departure of Fabinho.

With their first-choice holding midfielder on the brink of a £40m move to Saudi Arabian outfit Al Ittihad, the Reds are scouring the market for potential replacements.

And, while a move for Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia has long been under consideration, several more experienced alternatives are now also being eyed.

Four years older than Lavia and with over 150 professional games to his name, Doucoure fits the bill in that regard.

This Is Anfield understands the Malian was watched closely by Liverpool during his time at Lens, which preceded a £21m move to Palace last summer.

And he has had no issues in transferring his form to the English top-flight, enjoying an impressive debut season at Selhurst Park.

Doucoure was voted Palace’s Player of the Year by supporters, beating off competition from the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi.

He clocked up 34 Premier League appearances in total under two managers in Patrick Vieira and then Roy Hodgson to help his new club secure an 11th-placed finish.

The Mali international ranked third for interceptions per 90 minutes in the top-flight last term, just behind Moises Caicedo and Declan Rice.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool ultimately follow up on their interest, with a host of other names also being considered.

However, as previously revealed by This Is Anfield, Caicedo is not among them as he nears a move to Chelsea, while a swoop for Florentino Luis of Benfica is also considered unlikely.