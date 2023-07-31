Liverpool FC have confirmed the departure of Fabinho, with the Brazilian midfielder joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 29-year-old departs after five glorious seasons at Anfield, moving to the Middle East in a deal believed to be worth £40 million.

The Brazilian, who made the second-most appearances for Liverpool last season, was excluded from the Reds’ Germany training camp after Al-Ittihad made their bid – and the club have now confirmed the transfer.

It comes after concerns that the deal would fall through as the Saudi Pro League club were reportedly unable to show proof of funds.

But that issue was later resolved and, despite rumours his dogs were banned from travelling to the country, Fabinho is now an Al-Ittihad player.

He is reunited with Nuno Espirito Santo in Jeddah, having worked under the former Wolves and Tottenham manager as a youngster at Rio Ave.

Also part of Nuno’s squad are Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and ex-Celtic winger Jota, who all made the switch earlier this summer.

Fabinho arrived at Anfield from AS Monaco in 2018 and made 219 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 times and assisting nine.

In his time at Anfield he will every trophy possible: the Champions League, the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

While his decision to depart this summer came as a shock, the fee involved would have been difficult for Liverpool to turn down given Fabinho‘s age.

Thanks for the memories, Fab.