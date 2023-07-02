Liverpool have completed their second signing of the summer after announcing the arrival of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

And just like that, it’s all signed and sealed! The Reds have secured the services of one of Europe’s most promising talents for a fee worth around £60 million.

The midfielder, who has signed a five-year contract, joins Alexis Mac Allister as part of Jurgen Klopp‘s summer rebuild.

Like with the Mac Allister deal, Liverpool triggered a release clause in the midfielder’s contract, although on this occasion it came at almost the last minute.

The €70 million (£60.1m) option was due to expire on June 30 and Liverpool opted to take full advantage in order to stave off competition from elsewhere.

This Is Anfield understands recruitment staff viewed Szoboszlai as a strong alternative to former target Mason Mount due to his age, flexibility and the ease with which the deal could be done due to his release clause.

Klopp received glowing reviews of the Hungarian from friends and former colleagues.

Newcastle were also said to have expressed an interest in Szoboszlai, but his desire was to come to Anfield rather than St. James’ Park.

Szoboszlai will likely operate from the right side of Liverpool’s midfield, with fellow newcomer Mac Allister almost certain to take the left slot in the middle of the park.

The 22-year-old is also capable of playing in a number of positions across the midfield area, as well as on the right wing, and his flexibility could be a key asset as the manager looks to continue with his 3-4-3 formation.

His signing will be warmly greeted by Liverpool fans who will be keen to see the impact he can have on the pitch, but he is unlikely to be the final arrival of the summer.

Another exciting addition to the squad, we can’t wait for him to get started!