Conor Bradley’s absence from LFC tour explained

Conor Bradley has missed out on Liverpool’s pre-season visit to Singapore with a minor injury.

The Northern Irishman had impressed in two friendly outings during the Reds’ training camp in Germany, putting himself in the frame for further first-team involvement this summer.

However, he was a surprise omission from Thursday’s travelling party for a trip to Asia that will feature meetings with Leicester City and Bayern Munich.

With that news following reports of a new contract, many had speculated that a loan move might be imminent.

But This Is Anfield understands that Bradley is in fact nursing a minor injury issue that would have restricted his involvement in Singapore.

As such, he has been left behind at the AXA Training Centre to recover.

Bradley will hope to be back to full fitness soon so that he can continue stating his case for regular games next term.

The 20-year-old impressed during a season-long stay at Bolton Wanderers last time out, making over 50 appearances in all competitions.

But the pre-season period represents a chance to show he is capable of playing a supporting role to Trent Alexander-Arnold in 2023-24.

The young right-back has looked a natural fit for the new hybrid defender/midfield role Alexander-Arnold currently occupies.