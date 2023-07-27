Liverpool confirm 27-man squad for Singapore – No Thiago or Bajcetic

Liverpool are on their way to Singapore for two more pre-season friendlies and Jurgen Klopp has named 27 players for the trip.

The Reds are nearly three weeks into their pre-season and in just over two weeks’ time they will kick off their season at Chelsea.

The training camp in Germany was described by Klopp as “absolutely top class” and he will hope for the same assessment after the trip to Singapore.

There is no Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as they head for Saudi Arabia, with Klopp’s 27-man squad not too dissimilar from the one that travelled to the Black Forest region.

Notably, none of Conor Bradley, Nat Phillips, Stefan Bajcetic or Thiago make the cut from the squad that travelled to Germany, nor young goalkeepers Marcelo Pitaluga and Vitezslav Jaros.

It is a surprise to see Bradley omitted and the hope will be that it is not due to injury, but it could hint at a loan – as it does for Pitaluga.

Bajcetic and Thiago have been working their way back to full fitness and have been left behind to continue their individual programmes at the AXA Training Centre.

Youngsters Calum Scanlon, Fabian Mrozek, Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Melkamu Frauendorf, Ben Doak and Lewis Koumas all remain with the squad.

It is the second visit to Singapore in as many years but this time the trip comes at a more appropriate time, with the manager having had uninterrupted time with his players in his homeland.

Liverpool’s trip will see them play Leicester (Sunday) and Bayern Munich (Wednesday) as their preparations for the new campaign continue – let’s just hope Romeo Lavia will be joining up with the team soon!

Liverpool’s 27-man squad for Singapore

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Elliott, Clark, McConnell, Frauendorf

Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota, Doak, Koumas