Every word of Jordan Henderson’s goodbye video to Liverpool

Jordan Henderson has posted a farewell message online for fans after his Liverpool exit, one he confirmed himself. Here’s every word.

The now former captain’s Instagram video was posted hours after he was spotted training with Steven Gerrard’s Al Ettifaq for the first time.

In his message he reflects on the honours as an individual and a team that he has experienced as a Red, and made sure to thank fans for their support through the good times and the bad.

Without further ado, here is every word of his farewell message:

“I’m not sure I have any words to sum up how I’m feeling right now. I’m in the dressing room for the last time so as you can imagine it is very emotional,” Henderson started.

“But I needed to somehow try and explain what these last 12 years have meant for me and my family.

“I can still remember that June night back in 2011 clearly, being dead excited but then becoming more nervous as the move from Sunderland became a reality.

“It was hard leaving there, I have to be honest, my hometown, my club. But when Liverpool come knocking, you don’t say no.

“Driving in through those old Melwood gates, meeting Damien (Comolli, former director of football), this spinning feeling in my stomach, feeling a little shy meeting Sir Kenny – it all seemed like yesterday.

“When I see the footage back now, I’m just a kid. Who would have ever imagined that night how the next 12 years would go.

“I can’t lie, there has been hard times, really hard times. But when I look back on my career at Liverpool, it will always be the good times I remember.

“And those good times, again, where do I start?

“Being made the captain of Liverpool Football Club was one of the greatest honours of my life.

“From the day the armband was passed to me, I did everything I could to behave how a Liverpool captain should.

“But the biggest honours at Liverpool weren’t personal ones, they were collective.

“All of us, all of you. Together.

“Starting in Madrid with number six, the most perfect night. Probably my favourite night, actually.

“You’ve seen it, I’m sure, but the emotion. It was impossible not to be emotional.

“But then when we came home there were no words for that experience, you were everywhere. Literally everywhere, in the trees, windows, on roofs, on cars, lampposts and even on scaffolding.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you for giving us that welcome. Not just once but to do it again even after we lost the Champions League final last year says everything about the club and its supporters.

“The best in the world. There can be no doubt, there is no doubt.

“And then bringing No. 19 home, we knew as players what ending that wait meant to you. We knew how important it was to make Liverpool champions again.

“And that leads me on to Anfield. The most special place in the world to play football, how can anyone think it isn’t?

“I’m sad I won’t have the chance to play at the bigger Anfield but I know what impact it will have on the opponents.

“I guess the thing I want to say most of all to you is just simply, thank you.

“Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your club, thank you for your support in good times and bad.

“Thank you for all the sacrifices and commitment you made and will continue to make to follow us all over the world.

“Just know, I will always be a Red. Until the day I die.

“Thank you for everything, you’ll never walk alone. Jordan.”