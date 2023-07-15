Fabinho has been left out of the travelling squad for Liverpool’s training camp in Germany after a £40 million bid was received from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

There had been serious questions as to whether Fabinho and Jordan Henderson would travel with Jurgen Klopp‘s side for their training camp in Germany.

But while the captain was included in the club’s confirmed 32-man travel list, the No. 3 has been left out.

This Is Anfield understands a £40 million bid from Al Ittihad has been received by the club, meaning Fabinho stays behind to sort out his future.

It is a significant development that sees the midfielder move one step closer to a Liverpool exit this summer after five years with the club.

Al Ittihad, the club to have made the offer for Fabinho, are managed by Nuno Espirito Santo, former Wolves boss, who briefly coached the No. 3 when they were at Rio Ave together in 2012.

The Saudi club have also signed Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante, plus Jota from Celtic, this summer as the region continues to poach players from across Europe.

Fabinho was Liverpool’s second-most used player last season and his exit will force Liverpool to act in the transfer window, with an experienced and specialist defensive midfielder a non-negotiable.

A £40 million fee for the 29-year-old is one the Reds would always have to seriously consider but they will be defined by how they seek to replace a player affectionately knows as Liverpool’s lighthouse.

As for Henderson, the captain has joined the rest of the team on the flight to Germany amid continued discussions over his future. But unlike Fabinho, a formal bid has not yet been received.