Fabinho move IN DOUBT – returning to pre-season with Liverpool

It has been nearly two weeks since a £40 million offer was tabled by Al Ittihad and Fabinho‘s move is now in “jeopardy,” with the midfielder to return to Liverpool on Wednesday.

Fabinho‘s departure is one that has dragged on, left out of the travelling squad to Germany as all parties moved to complete his transfer to Al Ittihad.

A wild online rumour suggested that the hold up was due to the breed of the midfielder’s dogs not being permitted into the country, but that has since been dismissed.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte stated the delays were instead due to ‘bureaucratic details’, with the Saudi club not having proof from the bank that they had released the necessary funds.

They reported that the midfielder was still expected to travel to the country in the coming days before finalising the move, but the Athletic‘s David Ornstein has now said the move “is in jeopardy.”

Notably, no reason is given in the piece for the transfer being in danger, he states that “negotiations and conversations are continuing” and “all parties remain committed.”

The well connected Ornstein, who broke the initial news of an impending bid for Fabinho, goes on to say that the No. 3 is to “resume pre-season preparations with Liverpool on Wednesday.”

The Brazilian is back in Liverpool and unless a breakthrough is made, he will report back to the AXA Training Centre, just a day before the team travel to Singapore for the next stage of pre-season.

It is quite the development but the tone of the piece suggests the move still gets done, but Bayern Munich may be alerted after they were reported to be monitoring the situation in their search for a No. 6.

This could all very well come back to the release of funds and the assurances needed by Liverpool to rubber stamp the deal, but we expect to hear more as the story develops.