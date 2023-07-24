There have been some interesting stories regarding the long drawn-out process of Fabinho‘s Liverpool departure in recent days, but the latest reports suggest that they are wide of the mark.

The Brazilian is set to complete a £40 million move to become the latest Premier League player to make the switch to the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Ittihad are looking to add Fabinho to their ranks having already secured the services of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante.

Liverpool have already allowed three midfielders to leave for free this summer and captain Jordan Henderson will soon follow the 29-year-old to the Middle East.

It has not been lost on fans that the deal is taking longer than normal to complete, with some speculation indicating that Fabinho‘s family pets could be adding a stumbling block to proceedings.

Reports from Saudi Arabia last week had said that the move could be in jeopardy due to the breed of the midfielder’s dogs not being permitted into the country, but this has since been dismissed.

Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte have contacted Fabinho‘s team and believe the speculation to be false, adding that the dogs are ‘not a concern’ in terms of blocking the path to a move.

Globo Esporte have instead reported that the delays to the official confirmation are being caused by ‘bureaucratic details’ and have nothing to do with the breed of the dogs.

It seemed a farfetched reason for a transfer of this magnitude to be held up, but Fabinho‘s switch to the Middle East is certainly taking longer than expected given that he did not travel with the squad to Germany having been the subject of a £40 million offer over a week ago.

Fabinho has made over 219 appearances across five seasons for the Reds, lifting every possible club trophy since his £43.7 million arrival from Monaco in 2018.