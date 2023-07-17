Former Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci has returned to the Premier League after signing for newly-promoted Sheffield United.

The Frenchman, now 22, made two appearances for the Reds as a teenager in the 2019/20 season, against Everton and Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

Liverpool offered him a new contract the following summer, but he opted to leave the club on a free contract in 2021 and his decision appears to be have been vindicated.

After an impressive two seasons, especially last season when he made 30 appearances in Ligue 1, Larouci has signed on an initial season-long loan for the Yorkshire side.

His form for Troyes also earned him a call-up to the France Under-21s squad for this summer’s Euros.

For Liverpool, it’s nice to see a former youngster getting what should be a big opportunity in the Premier League.

“To play for Sheffield United and play in the Premier League,” he said. “I think this is a good project for me. I am happy.

“We (Paul Heckingbottom) talked about the team, the project here and the formation and I think that will suit my game.

Larouci joins up with former LFC academy teammate Rhian Brewster at Bramhall Lane, while the Blades also have former Reds’ defender Jack Robinson among their ranks:

“I know a few players here like Rhian and Iliman so that will be good to see them again and to work with them.

“I can’t wait to play. Hopefully I can play a part in some of the friendly games, and I will have time to show what I can do on the pitch. It is a chance for me to adapt with the team and everything else.”

Another former LFC academy player, goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux, has also signed with fellow new boys Burnley this summer.