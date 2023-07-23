Curtis Jones is full of praise for Liverpool’s summer incomings but remains confident in his own ability to shine next season.

Jurgen Klopp is conducting a major midfield overhaul in the current transfer window having lost a number of senior players on frees and with a couple more departures expected shortly.

Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are the two high-profile names to have made moves to Anfield so far, but with both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho heading to Saudi Arabia it is expected that more signings will be made in the weeks to come.

That doesn’t seem to be a concern for Jones, who is relishing the opportunity to build on an impressive end to the campaign despite the increased level of competition in his position.

“It’s Liverpool. Since I’ve been in the first-team set-up, it’s always been that way,” Jones told the Liverpool Echo in reference to the challenge for places within the squad.

“I’ve always had my chance, and in all fairness, there have been times when I’ve had a run of games, which shows to me that if you are playing well enough, you keep your shirt.

“If not, then there’s a lad on the bench there who can come on and go and play, score or create and if he does that then he keeps his shirt.”

The 22-year-old battled back from injury in emphatic fashion to play a key role in the Reds’ late surge for a Champions League spot.

While ultimately unsuccessful, Jones was one of the shining lights in Liverpool’s best period of the season, registering three goals and an assist in the final nine Premier League games of the campaign.

He admits that the incomings have all the qualities expected at the club, but that he is more than capable of mixing it in a “battle” for minutes next season.

“It’s a battle for me, but it’s a battle for them as well. We’re all in the same boat, really,” the midfielder continued.

“The lads who have come in this summer we know are world-class, but I don’t think it changes anything for me in terms of how I think and the things I’m doing. I know if I go out there and play it’s a chance to show I am good enough to play in the next game. It’s all on me.”