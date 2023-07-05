Jordan Henderson has ventured back to Portugal ahead of his pre-season return, showing off his impressive physique as he prepares for season 2023/24.

Liverpool’s pre-season starts on Saturday, nearly six weeks after their Premier League campaign came to an end – but the captain will return three days later.

Having played 117 minutes for England in two Euro 2024 qualifiers, Henderson, along with Liverpool’s other internationals, will form part of the second wave of players to return to training.

But that does not mean Reds have only been putting their feet up, as they will all have been given a bespoke routine to follow throughout the summer.

And clearly, Henderson has been putting in the work with the skipper in strong shape as he prepares to return to the AXA Training Centre.

In a post shared on his social media on Tuesday, Henderson shared pictures of his work in the gym alongside a motivational quote: “Don’t dream of winning. Train for it!”

The midfielder is back in a popular training spot for the club in Algarve, Portugal, at a fitness resort designed for athletes and sports lovers.

It is the second successive summer that the 33-year-old has trained in Algarve – last summer he worked alongside ex-Red Danny Ings.

The captain will know he has a big campaign ahead of him as Liverpool’s midfield has undergone a rebuild after the signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Henderson made 43 appearances last season and played the seventh-most minutes of any Liverpool player (2,558), but there have been questions raised over his future role.

Adopting a role similar to the now departed James Milner is possible but Henderson is clearly making sure he is in the best possible shape to be a reliable figure for Jurgen Klopp in 2023/24.