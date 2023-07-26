★ PREMIUM
Jordan Henderson trains with Al-Ettifaq BEFORE signing confirmation

Despite his move to Al-Ettifaq not yet being confirmed, Jordan Henderson has already been seen training with his new teammates.

Official news of Henderson’s Anfield departure after 12 years at the club appears to be just around the corner, but it appears that the midfielder is already getting himself settled in with his new employers.

The 33-year-old agreed terms to join the Saudi Pro League side almost a fortnight ago, but the move is yet to have been announced by any of the parties involved despite Henderson not being involved in either of Liverpool’s two pre-season fixtures so far.

Although the transfer is yet to be officially communicated, the England international has been spotted in a now-deleted video of a training session with his new colleagues as he gets set for a new chapter in the Middle East.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier on Wednesday that Henderson is in Croatia where Al-Ettifaq are currently based for their pre-season camp to complete his £12 million switch to Steven Gerrard’s side.

As you’d expect, fans have had plenty to say about Henderson making a start to his Al-Ettifaq career before he or either club had shared news of the transfer.

