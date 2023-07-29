Jurgen Klopp has suggested Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s regular role will remain as a right-back, despite trialling as a No. 6 this pre-season.

With Fabinho and Jordan Henderson on the move and the likes of Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton all injured, Klopp has been short of midfield options so far.

Against both Karlsruher SC and Greuther Furth, the manager turned to Alexander-Arnold in the deep-lying midfield role as Conor Bradley took up duties at right-back.

Like Alexander-Arnold in the final games of last season, Bradley operated between both right-back and midfield – and the 20-year-old impressed.

Unfortunately, an injury described by the club as a knock ruled the Northern Irishman out of the tour of Singapore – and subsequently could see Liverpool’s No. 66 return to his natural role.

That was always likely to be the case, Klopp claimed on Saturday, with the manager hinting that right-back will remain Alexander-Arnold’s position.

“It’s a completely different position to the one he played last season – or he played for England – because it’s a holding position,” Klopp said.

“You have to organise much more, there’s not another midfielder and stuff like this.

“So we really thought it was very good and important thing to do in this pre-season.

“Even when we are pretty short on the No. 6 position in the moment, we still want to try it with Trent at right-back again.

“It was always clear we will use the pre-season for that as well. Then we will see how we can start the season.”

Liverpool are pushing forward with further signings in the middle of the park, including a deal for Southampton defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia.

While the Reds held an open training session on Saturday ahead of their meeting with Leicester, however, Lavia was still involved in the Saints’ final friendly of pre-season back in England.

The Premier League opener against Chelsea is just over a fortnight away, and it could be that, with the current injury situation, a makeshift No. 6 starts at Stamford Bridge.

“The start is the start and all the rest is the rest of the season,” Klopp continued.

“There are different things for us to do and consider. But yes, Trent can play the position.

“It depends who is left and right of him, how we defend as a group. It’s much more important that we do that well.

“If we defend with all the other midfielders, plus the three up front, plus the last line, really well, probably at times I could play the No. 6, because then there’s not much to do anymore.

“Too often we leave too much work for the No. 6, that was in other moments a little bit of the problem. That’s why it’s just a general task for us to work on.

“That’s what we are doing and then we will see who plays where.”

With no loan move expected, much could depend on Bradley’s situation, too, and Klopp reflected on his injury: “With Conor it’s a shame, to be honest.

“I thought Conor did really well, but things like this happen.”