Liverpool produced a strong display as their pre-season efforts begin to show, with four different goalscorers in a 4-0 win over Leicester.

Liverpool 4-0 Leicester

Pre-Season Friendly (3), Singapore National Stadium

July 30, 2023

Goals

Nunez 29′ (assist – Jota)

Clark 35′ (assist – Salah)

Jota 38′ (assist – Salah)

Doak 64′ (assist – Matip)

Following warmup clashes with German sides Karlsruher and Greuther Furth, Jurgen Klopp named a Liverpool side closer to the one likely to line up against Chelsea on August 13.

Bobby Clark was the surprise starter alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in midfield, but the 18-year-old caught the eye with his pressing and linkup play as the left-sided No. 8.

First half XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Clark; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Mac Allister was involved in the opening goal, his control and awareness in tight areas allowing him to turn and find Diogo Jota out wide, whose cross-shot was palmed out only for Darwin Nunez to finish.

Another smart move led to Liverpool’s second, with Mac Allister, Jota and Mo Salah all involved and Clark firing it home.

Then Salah made another, playing a one-two with Jota to track the Portuguese’s diagonal run from the half-space to the penalty spot, the winger’s lofted ball headed in expertly.

HT: Liverpool 3-0 Leicester

Despite claiming he wouldn’t, Klopp made 10 changes at the break as only Caoimhin Kelleher kept his place, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo brought in.

There was an energy to the new-look Liverpool’s play as they looked to keep up the pressure, with a slew of early chances including an effort just wide from James McConnell.

Szoboszlai almost scored a stunning first goal for the club as he nicked the ball on the halfway line, but his attempted chip from distance was smartly thwarted by the head of goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Second half XI: Kelleher (Alisson 60′); Gomez, Matip, Quansah (Frauendorf 86′), Tsimikas; McConnell, Elliott, Szoboszlai (Scanlon 80′); Doak, Diaz, Gakpo

Subs not used: Adrian, Mrozek, Koumas

The Hungarian laid the groundwork for Liverpool’s fourth, though, his corner flicked on by Joel Matip and then nodded in by Ben Doak.

Diaz was in fierce form on the left wing, including a headed goal ruled out for offside, but Liverpool were left to settle for a 4-0 victory that gives plenty to be positive about.

Next match: Bayern Munich (Singapore) – Wednesday, August 2, 12.30pm (BST)