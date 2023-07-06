Liverpool confirm 5th pre-season game – to be played at Preston

Liverpool have confirmed a fifth pre-season friendly for the summer, against German side SV Darmstadt at Preston North End’s Deepdale Stadium on August 7.

The match will take place 40 miles from Anfield due to the ongoing expansion work at the Reds’ home, with the new Anfield Road Stand in its final stages of construction.

In announcing the match, Liverpool have confirmed it will be the Reds’ final one of the summer, meaning just five warm-up games for Jurgen Klopp‘s side – fewer than usual.

Indeed, Liverpool will only play four friendlies in front of fans this summer, with one of the five behind closed doors.

The first two take place in Germany, against Karlsruher SC on July 19, then Greuther Furth (behind closed doors) on July 24.

The other two games take place in Singapore, against Leicester City (July 30) and Bayern Munich (August 2).

Of the five friendlies, four are against German opposition.

The Reds then begin the new season away to Chelsea on August 13, followed by the home game against Bournemouth on August 19.

The first group of Liverpool players begin pre-season at the AXA Training Centre on Saturday.

Ticket Info

The match against Darmstadt at Deepdale will be a 7pm (BST) kick off.

Season ticket holders and official members can purchase tickets from 10am Thursday 6 July, a general sale will take place Monday 10 July subject to availability, more details here.

All pre-season matches will be broadcast live and exclusive on LFCTV GO.

Dates for summer 2023 July 8 – Pre-season starts (non-internationals)

July 11 – Internationals return to training

July 19 – Friendly vs. Karlsruher SC (Germany)

July 24 – Friendly vs. Greuther Furth (Germany)

July 30 – Friendly vs. Leicester (Singapore)

August 2 – Friendly vs. Bayern Munich (Singapore)

August 7 – Friendly vs. Darmstadt (Preston)

August 13 – Premier League seasons begins vs. Chelsea

September 1 – Europa League Group Stage draw

September 1 – Transfer window closes (11pm)

September 21 – First Europa League group game

Who are Darmstadt?

Torsten Lieberknecht’s men secured promotion to the top flight courtesy of a second-placed finish behind FC Heidenheim in the 2.Bundesliga last term.

They will warm up for the challenge of taking on the likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund next season by facing a new-look Liverpool side in Lancashire next month.

The game in Preston will represent the first time Liverpool and Darmstadt have ever played each other either in a friendly or competitive game.

Lieberknecht, the Darmstadt manager, played alongside Klopp on 68 occasions while together at Mainz, before featuring five more times upon the latter’s promotion to coach.

Supporters who make the trip to Deepdale will hope to see new signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai take to the field, as well as any other new additions.