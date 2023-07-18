Liverpool defender returns to Spain for 7th loan in less than 6 years!

Anderson Arroyo remains an unknown quantity for Liverpool having been sent on one loan move after the other, and it is no different for 2023/24 after joining Spanish side FC Andorra.

Now 23, Arroyo joined the club in 2018 but was immediately sent on loan and it has remained the case every subsequent season.

The versatile defender has been unable to make an appearance for the Reds due to work permit issues, and that is unlikely to change, with his seventh loan spell now confirmed.

Arroyo joins FC Andorra in the Spanish second tier, his third consecutive campaign in the division, with this his third different club.

Since 2018, the defender has spent time with Mallorca B, Gent, Mlada Boleslav, Salamanca UDS, CD Mirandes and Alaves, playing more than 85 appearances combined.

The Colombian signed a new contract with Liverpool prior to his move to Alaves in 2022, tying him to the club until 2025 – unless a permanent offer arrives next summer.

The 23-year-old split time between right-back and centre-back in his 22 appearances for Alaves last season, which concluded with promotion to LaLiga.

Arroyo did not feature in the play-off final, remaining an unused substitute as his side clinched a 1-0 win in the dying moments of extra time.

He is reaching an important juncture in his career, though, after years of moving from one club to the next and the hope will be that he can carve out a bright future for himself moving forward.

The next step in the process will be to help Andorra push for a promotion spot to LaLiga.

All the best, Anderson!