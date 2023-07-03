Interest in Liverpool midfielder Thiago is growing as he enters the final year of his contract with the club.

The Spaniard continues to be linked with a departure from Anfield after enduring an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign that was prematurely ended by hip surgery.

And though This Is Anfield understands that the Reds have yet to receive any offers this summer, they are aware of suggestions that several clubs are keeping tabs on Thiago.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are among those most strongly linked with a swoop for the 32-year-old, while a return to Barcelona has also been touted.

Liverpool would be happy to allow their No. 6 to see out the remaining 12 months of his contract but, should interest in him be firmed up, then a tough decision will have to be made.

Jurgen Klopp‘s midfield rebuild continued apace over the weekend as Dominik Szoboszlai arrived from RB Leipzig after a €70 million release clause in his contract was triggered.

The Hungarian joins Alexis Mac Allister in bolstering a part of the pitch that was considered the Reds’ biggest weakness last term.

Further additions in that area are also being targeted, with Liverpool currently weighing up their options before continuing their business.

Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia features on the club’s shortlist, while the representatives of Nice’s Khephren Thuram were also sounded out earlier in the window.

Any further signings in midfield are likely to put a squeeze on game time for Thiago, who was restricted to just 14 Premier League starts last term due to injuries.

As such, a move away from Anfield could ultimately prove to be the best solution for all parties, though any movement on that front is unlikely to be imminent.