Kylian Mbappe and the transfer circus is back in town for another summer and with Paris Saint-Germain having accepted a whopping £259m bid, Liverpool fans are right to be concerned.

Football is on its knees.

Saudi Arabia is poaching one player after another and while they have predominantly targeted those no longer in their prime – Jordan Henderson and Fabinho – Mbappe does not fit that bill.

The Frenchman told PSG earlier in the summer he would not be extending his contract beyond 2024, putting the club in a position where they need to sell this summer or risk losing him for free next year.

There are few clubs who could afford him, but Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have tabled an astronomical £259 million bid, which PSG have, obviously, accepted – as per Sky Sports.

Mbappe is now free to talk to Al-Hilal and while there is currently no indication the 24-year-old would be willing to make the move, it has alerted Liverpool fans all the same.

Why? Mohamed Salah. Liverpool’s No. 11 has been linked with PSG every time Mbappe makes us endure a summer saga, and if £259 million lines the Ligue 1 side’s pockets there is bound to be talk.

Fans have already started to connect the dots…

My biggest concern is this, PSG have just accepted a 259mil £ deal for mbappe. Will they go after salah? — Ben (@btodd_13) July 24, 2023

There is only a select few footballers 4/5 tops who can replace mbappe at psg and salah is one of them. That’s a concern — Andrew (@KopiteAndrew) July 24, 2023

If Mbappé is to leave PSG we need to talk about Salah because they’re gonna come for him — Red Kaczynski (@thiagothursday) July 24, 2023

Time to brace ourselves PSG will come for Salah now. — LUKE_LFC (@Lfc890459) July 24, 2023

If Mbappe joins Al hilal i have no doubt PSG will come for salah every player has its price.? — MO.YNWA?? (@Cooler_King70) July 24, 2023

If this happens PSG are coming straight for Salah #LFC https://t.co/FRgN7ZeKmA — Mentality Monsters 2.0 (@KopEnd306) July 24, 2023

£259m bid accepted for Mbappe, PSG will go straight for Salah. #LFC and if a big offer came in I’d accept as long as it ment we could get moises caicedo — Kevin Crowley? (@KevinCrowleys) July 24, 2023

I'm gonna need PSG to stay away from Salah. Receiving €300m for one player is insane! the market is gone!!! — 22 Rosco ?? (@22Rosco) July 24, 2023

Got a really bad feeling psg will sell mbappe to fund a salah move — Ieuan Vivian (@IeuanVivian) July 24, 2023

The money being thrown around from the Saudi Pro League is distorting the market and changing the football landscape, and not for the better.

Taking Salah away from Liverpool will never come cheap, the 30-year-old has a contract until 2025, but PSG could soon have the funds needed to prize him away.

Whether Salah or the club would entertain such notions remains to be seen, especially just weeks out from the season, but it could now be a legitimate space to watch.

Neymar was the first to inflate the market for everyone and if Mbappe does move for £259m – a world-record fee – Salah would not be the only domino to fall, he could be one of many in a sport that now looks unrecognisable.