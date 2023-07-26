Liverpool fans have their say on next vice-captain – 1 “fits that bill”

The leadership group at Liverpool is heading for a reshuffle. The next captain looks almost certain to be Virgil van Dijk, but who ought to take on the role of vice-captain?

Jordan Henderson has left his captain’s armband behind and it is waiting for the next man in line to take on the responsibility, with Van Dijk heading that list.

The Dutchman, who has been third captain for a number of seasons, is expected to lead Liverpool from this season on but there is more debate as to who should be at his side.

Liverpool are not short on leaders and have a handful who are captain of their national sides, ensuring candidates for vice-captain are plentiful.

As current members of the leadership group, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Alisson will be in contention for the title, as will Mohamed Salah.

There are arguments to be had for all four and to assess what fans think, This Is Anfield posed the question on Twitter on who should be the new vice-captain.

The quartet were named as options and after a vote of 10,668, Alexander-Arnold came out on top with 32.8 percent of the vote – 7.1 percent more than second-placed Salah.

The Scouser coming out on top is no surprise, many see him as the future captain of the club and this would be a natural progression for the 24-year-old.

User @FrostyFly feels the club need to be thinking ahead and the No. 66 fits the bill: “I would love Robbo to be vice but I do think with VVD’s age, we do need to be actively grooming the next gen leader and among the options, TAA is the only one that fits that bill.”

But user @monyditachien presented an alternative view, putting Salah’s name forward, saying: “I think Salah is the right fit, it might motivate him even more, I remember when he wasn’t happy being the senior player on the pitch but somebody else got the armband, I can’t recall the game.

“Trent obviously will be the next [captain] after VVD but should be third [right now].”

Alisson was not short on supporters, earning 24.1 percent of the vote, and @JaseRoberts_ noted how he is “experienced” and a “vocal leader,” making him the right fit.

You cannot go wrong with any of the four, and even though Robertson amassed just 17.4 percent of the vote, @fatpanda72 feels he has shown “proper captain material” when the times are tough.

It is likely that the squad will have a vote on their new leaders ahead of the new season, and of the four candidates named above, Salah is the only Red yet to wear the armband in a competitive match.

Alisson (two), Robertson (two) and Alexander-Arnold (one) have all started a match as captain, Van Dijk, in comparison, has done so on 43 different occasions.

Let us know in the comments who you think should be Liverpool’s next vice-captain!