SINGAPORE - Sunday, July 30, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Liverpool fans relish “scary potential” with Mac Allister a “dream” in midfield

As Liverpool trounced Leicester in the Singapore heat, fans watched on in excitement at the goals scored.

Their first outing in the new away strip got off to a slow start as Leicester wasted their opportunities to expose Liverpool’s frailties.

However, once Jurgen Klopp‘s side got going, they steamrolled the Championship team in front of them.

After three goals in eight minutes towards the end of the first half, Klopp made 10 changes but the good play continued.

Here is how supporters reacted to the pre-season display.

 

Another 90 minutes in the legs

Pre-season is all about fitness and gelling as a team, and Liverpool seem to be doing just that.

 

We saw Alexis Mac Allister’s qualities again

The Reds have clearly found a bargain in the Argentine.

 

Darwin Nunez is enjoying himself at the moment

That’s now four in three pre-season games for the Uruguayan.

 

People are getting very excited about Ben Doak

He’s usually known for his ability with the ball at his feet, but his goal on Sunday was a well-placed header.

 

There were still defensive frailties

“Let’s see how this backline does this time? Were horrific last time around. Bonus to not have Adrian around for this one.”

Abyss in the comments.

“Already the issue laid bare with Konate exposed covering 2 positions.”

Kloppleganger in the comments.

Liverpool play again in Singapore on Wednesday, as they face Bayern Munich at the National Stadium.

After that, there is just one friendly left before the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge for their season-opener on August 13.

