As Liverpool trounced Leicester in the Singapore heat, fans watched on in excitement at the goals scored.

Their first outing in the new away strip got off to a slow start as Leicester wasted their opportunities to expose Liverpool’s frailties.

However, once Jurgen Klopp‘s side got going, they steamrolled the Championship team in front of them.

After three goals in eight minutes towards the end of the first half, Klopp made 10 changes but the good play continued.

Here is how supporters reacted to the pre-season display.

Another 90 minutes in the legs

Pre-season is all about fitness and gelling as a team, and Liverpool seem to be doing just that.

Our box midfield with the right players is scary in potential. Just need that 6 to sit next to Trent as he goes full baller in the double pivot. Alexis for 35m was daylight robbery. #LFC #LIVLEI — Christian Ballantyne (@CBallantyne91) July 30, 2023

I watch every preseason and putting results to one side this preseason we look physically fitter earlier than usual. I don't have data, just eye test and memory. I did read changes were made to structure of training to focus on fitness for longer earlier on. — Red (@TaintlessRed) July 30, 2023

We are gonna score a lot of goals this season! #LIVLEI #LFC — Chris B (@chrisblfc27) July 30, 2023

I'm delighted with how seamlessly Alexis Mac Allister and Szoboszlai have settled in. Our attack is also the best in the league. Very exciting season ahead, that's for sure. #LFC — Dahir (@dboetan7i) July 30, 2023

I'd be very happy if we brought Doak & Clarke into the first team fold next season. Clarke looks more than capable of that midfield cover, add Lavia and a CB and I think that's a healthy position to be in for the season #LFC #LFCPreSeason #PremierLeague — LFC_OnTheBurner (@JIMC0RR) July 30, 2023

We saw Alexis Mac Allister’s qualities again

The Reds have clearly found a bargain in the Argentine.

Mac Allister is so, so good at receiving the ball on the half turn in those gaps between opposition midfield and defence. Interesting that he’s been used so far advanced in pre-season, no sign of Klopp playing him deep at all. Always linking up with the front three. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) July 30, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister is a lovely footballer. He’s a strikers dream. — Jamie Holme (@JamieHolme) July 30, 2023

Everyone waxing lyrical about Alexis Mac Allister… and rightly bloody so!

Like he’s been there with us for years. Superb first half from him. — Andy Myers ? (@djandymyers) July 30, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister started two of the three moves that ended up with Liverpool scoring. Finally have a great midfielder who can take us up a notch. #LFC — Zubin Daver (@zubinofficial) July 30, 2023

Alexis Mac Allister popping up all over the pitch out of nowhere pic.twitter.com/3hHRcAxN0V — KLOPP 2026 ?? (@ThoseScouseLads) July 30, 2023

Darwin Nunez is enjoying himself at the moment

That’s now four in three pre-season games for the Uruguayan.

The 325 really allows Nunez to be Nunez. No need to retreat into midfield, no need to drift towards the flanks. Just stay in the penalty box and poach. — Josh Williams (@DistanceCovered) July 30, 2023

Want to reiterate this. xMins is not an issue for Nunez if he’s playing well – his only competition is himself. The talent he possesses is on another level compared to Gakpo and Jota. 20 goals this season is more than attainable for him.#FPL https://t.co/FUI64TZkq2 — FantasyFootball_JianBatra (@FPL_JianBatra) July 30, 2023

Pre-season Darwin Nunez has been something else, so composed in front of goal. — Kolette O. (@Kolettegene) July 30, 2023

Don’t think he will justify the fee in his first season but eventually he will. Very raw, reminds me a bit of Nunez in the sense he will chase everything but is a bit erratic. Both will explode at some point though — ?? (@LouST00) July 30, 2023

People are getting very excited about Ben Doak

He’s usually known for his ability with the ball at his feet, but his goal on Sunday was a well-placed header.

Of course it's a header at the back post ? How else was the rapid tricky winger going to score his first? Looked like a training ground routine… — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) July 30, 2023

Great to see Doak with the goal contribution. Once this lad gets his final pass sorted, he’s going to genuinely add something special to the squad. — CHANT LFC (@ChantLFC) July 30, 2023

Ben Doak, yes! Been waiting for him to score, electric little player. Reckon he'll be quite important next season in the Europa League for us. #LFC #LFCPreSeason — #LFC (@ADAMLFC92) July 30, 2023

??What did I say Ben Doak is a serious talent and has a huge future ahead of him hopefully at #LFC — Liverpool_Hub (@LFC__Hubb) July 30, 2023

Ben Doak has been electric since he's been on. Great goal. BIG future for this lad #LFC — John Isherwood (@johnisherwood) July 30, 2023

And finally, for the first time Ben Doak has found the back of the net for the Liverpool first-team in what will be a big moment for him – friendly or not, scoring for one of the biggest clubs in the world at 17. Been coming! Likely not the last, by any means. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) July 30, 2023

Jones and Trent were sick in the first half. Doak is killing it in the second half. The boy is rapid #LFC — Shadow (@shafiul8) July 30, 2023

There were still defensive frailties

Our defence still ?have a lot of the space. Too dangerous. ?????????????? #LFC — P??P??LFC (@poror78) July 30, 2023

“Let’s see how this backline does this time? Were horrific last time around. Bonus to not have Adrian around for this one.” – Abyss in the comments.

4 goals each of our last 3 games, sort the defence and add a couple of 6 and we are ready to go — Vik (@LFCVik2) July 30, 2023

“Already the issue laid bare with Konate exposed covering 2 positions.” – Kloppleganger in the comments.

Liverpool play again in Singapore on Wednesday, as they face Bayern Munich at the National Stadium.

After that, there is just one friendly left before the Reds travel to Stamford Bridge for their season-opener on August 13.